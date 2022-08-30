Read full article on original website
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
Second best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes in Day 10
Geddes, N.Y. — The second best day for the New York State Fair’s attendance this year has come on Day 10. Friday’s total daily attendance of 82,615 was beaten only by last Saturday’s 89,797. A total of 642,412 people have gone to the fair so far in 2022.
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
Try the new $2 samples at select NYS Fair food vendors
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– If you’re a foodie and want to try everything at the NYS Fair but don’t have the room in your stomach for full-size portions, you’re in luck! 19 food vendors are participating in a brand-new promotion at the Fair this year, try 1 for $2 samples.
Hiwire Honeybees at the New York State Fair
GEDDES N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beekeepers across New York are at the Fair giving people a taste of what it’s like to make honey!. It’s an industry that keeps the state pollinating as long as the weather plays in their favor. Ray Lowe has had a sweet job...
Camping at the fair is more than just an experience
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
How In The World Does The New York State Fair Calculate Chevy Court Concert Attendance?
Have you ever wondered how the Great New York State Fair calculates their free Chevy Court concert attendance? Here's their scientific and mathematical secrets. Syracuse.com did some research on this topic several years back in 2017. It turns out, there isn't all that crazy of an answer how they get the number of people who attend: They count the people in the crowd. Yes, in a way:
Pittsford named in Travel & Leisure’s best places to visit in Upstate New York
Also voted on the list, were regional attractions such as Letchworth State Park and Seneca Falls.
Day 9 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Wednesday was a promising start to the homestretch. The ticket-takers felt it. The food vendors felt it. The hot-tub sellers felt it. Even Patti LaBelle, the Godmother of Soul, felt it during what very well might be the final rain of the New York State Fair. “Let it stop raining!” she ordered.
Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance
As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
How are vendors fairing with attendance numbers below pre-pandemic?
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday, August 31, marked Day 8 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Attendance numbers are up from last year, but not where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. NewsChannel 9 checked in with 3 long-standing vendors about how business has been so far...
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Honoring Native American culture at the NYS Fair
(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair is honoring Native American culture on day 10, which is a great reminder of how important the culture is to Central New York. The Indian Village helps share what makes this day so important. “I’ve been coming here since I was maybe...
Taxpayers spent $63 million for the NY State Fair Expo Center. Are we getting our money’s worth?
While dozens of other kids scampered around the play area behind him, 9-year-old Colin Johnston took a look at the big airplane with no windows sitting in the middle of the New York State Fair’s sprawling Expo Center. “How does the pilot see?” the boy asked the uniformed officer...
Upstate NY family man saves Guest’s life during dinner at Disney World
A man from upstate New York who was on vacation with his family this week at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is being hailed as a hero after he sprang into action when he witnessed another Guest go into cardiac arrest. First responders are a gift to mankind....
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
Watch: No one can resist the ‘Wobble’ as state troopers, NYS Fair attendees dance together
While Nelly may have had the record crowd at his New York State Fair concert on Wednesday night, a slushie stand was “Where the Party At” as state troopers and fairgoers danced the night away. The tunes were pumping outside of Moose Joose Slush Works, located outside of...
20 calves have arrived at the NYS Fair Dairy Cow Birthing Center, meet the three newest utter miracles
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– We introduced you to the Dairy Cow Birthing Center on day one of the Great New York State Fair when they were expecting 36 calves to be born throughout the 13-day stretch, on Thursday that count was up to 20!. Dairy life doesn’t stop when we...
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
