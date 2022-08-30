ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geddes, NY

newyorkupstate.com

Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Try the new $2 samples at select NYS Fair food vendors

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– If you’re a foodie and want to try everything at the NYS Fair but don’t have the room in your stomach for full-size portions, you’re in luck! 19 food vendors are participating in a brand-new promotion at the Fair this year, try 1 for $2 samples.
GEDDES, NY
Geddes, NY
Salina, NY
localsyr.com

Hiwire Honeybees at the New York State Fair

GEDDES N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beekeepers across New York are at the Fair giving people a taste of what it’s like to make honey!. It’s an industry that keeps the state pollinating as long as the weather plays in their favor. Ray Lowe has had a sweet job...
LAFAYETTE, NY
localsyr.com

Camping at the fair is more than just an experience

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
GEDDES, NY
96.9 WOUR

How In The World Does The New York State Fair Calculate Chevy Court Concert Attendance?

Have you ever wondered how the Great New York State Fair calculates their free Chevy Court concert attendance? Here's their scientific and mathematical secrets. Syracuse.com did some research on this topic several years back in 2017. It turns out, there isn't all that crazy of an answer how they get the number of people who attend: They count the people in the crowd. Yes, in a way:
ENTERTAINMENT
Syracuse.com

Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance

As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
localsyr.com

How are vendors fairing with attendance numbers below pre-pandemic?

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday, August 31, marked Day 8 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Attendance numbers are up from last year, but not where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. NewsChannel 9 checked in with 3 long-standing vendors about how business has been so far...
GEDDES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
localsyr.com

Honoring Native American culture at the NYS Fair

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair is honoring Native American culture on day 10, which is a great reminder of how important the culture is to Central New York. The Indian Village helps share what makes this day so important. “I’ve been coming here since I was maybe...
103.9 The Breeze

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres

Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...

