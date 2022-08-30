Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Inside Nova
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
13newsnow.com
Crowds visit Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Labor Day weekend
People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are celebrating the end of summer. the crowds are slowly getting bigger and crews are gearing up for live music.
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to permanently close
HAMPTON, Va. — Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe announced Friday evening it is permanently closing after Labor Day weekend. The business said in a social media post it had a 10-year lease negotiation from the National Park Service "taken away without cause." "We will fight to try and...
Hampton Roads locals share travel plans for Labor Day weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — The summer might be winding down, but travelers are still hopping on planes or taking the highways for a last-minute trip this Labor Day weekend. Drivers in the 757 know the Friday night rush all too well. "Used to a little more traffic on the holiday...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off
Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
The route to freedom: Portsmouth to honor part of Underground Railroad
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on February 9, 2021. Olde Towne Portsmouth is full of history, and a new sign coming to the area will mark a local role that was served in the Underground Railroad. The...
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
Mary W. Jackson Center set to open Sept. 17 in Hampton
Opening day will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will follow with special activities until 3 p.m. such as tours, food, and entertainment.
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Bacon’s Castle announces special Modern Day event
September 10 will be a special day at Bacon’s Castle, and according to Site Coordinator Carol Wiedel it will provide a great opportunity to share stories and information relating to the site during modern times. “We know there are a lot of people in area who have connections here,”...
They battled leukemia together, and are now cancer free. Now, two Hampton Roads kids have their dream trip of going to Disney.
NORFOLK, Va. — Life should be easy at a young age. And life is the way it should be for 6-year-old Cameron Gular when Legos are his biggest worry. "Very social, social butterfly. Never met a stranger. Goes up to everyone and says hi how are you," Cameron's mother, Catherin Gular told 13News Now.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Latin Restaurant Opening In Williamsburg This Fall
JAMES CITY-A new restaurant that will specialize in a variety of international dishes is headed to Greater Williamsburg. The new family-owned and operated establishment, El sabor de mi tierra, will open on Jamestown Road this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your...
Virginia ABC stores announce holiday hours for Labor Day
ABC stores announced on Friday that all Virginia stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.
James City County plans Harvest Festival for Sept. 17
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Bluegrass music, hayrides and "scarecrow stuffing" mark the return of James City County's Harvest Festival. This year, the free festival will be held on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring $5 to park your car, though. Down at the Chickahominy Riverfront...
3 Things To Do This Weekend: September 2, 2022
The holiday weekend is nearly here, which means if you haven't gotten around to planning the weekend we’re here to help!
Virginia man found dead in ocean near North Carolina town
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Kecoughtan High's marching band readies for a new school year
HAMPTON, Va. — The new school year is just days away and one Hampton high school is prepping for its first football game of the year. Nick Conty is the band director for the Kecoughtan High School Marching Band, a position he's held for the past 14 years. Ahead...
60-year-old woman missing from Virginia Beach found Saturday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it found a 60-year-old woman whose family members had last heard from her on Aug. 3. Donna Andrea Estes is described as being five feet tall and 223 lbs and having gray eyes and brown hair. Family members hadn't...
‘Senior Wednesdays’ returns to Virginia Zoo; guests 62 and older get free admission
Senior Wednesdays are coming back to the Virginia Zoo.
Hampton University band dazzles at US Open tennis tournament
The Hampton University Marching Force performance is part of the 'HBCU Live' entertainment which includes other Historically Black Colleges' and Universities' marching bands as well as DJs, food and beverages that capture the culture of these institutions.
