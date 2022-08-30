ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to permanently close

HAMPTON, Va. — Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe announced Friday evening it is permanently closing after Labor Day weekend. The business said in a social media post it had a 10-year lease negotiation from the National Park Service "taken away without cause." "We will fight to try and...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Yorktown, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off

Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Classical Music#Concert#Chesapeake Virginia#Vasymphony#K William Mary
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Bacon’s Castle announces special Modern Day event

September 10 will be a special day at Bacon’s Castle, and according to Site Coordinator Carol Wiedel it will provide a great opportunity to share stories and information relating to the site during modern times. “We know there are a lot of people in area who have connections here,”...
SURRY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Latin Restaurant Opening In Williamsburg This Fall

JAMES CITY-A new restaurant that will specialize in a variety of international dishes is headed to Greater Williamsburg. The new family-owned and operated establishment, El sabor de mi tierra, will open on Jamestown Road this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Music
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy