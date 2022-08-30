South End staple Midnight Diner announces closing date ahead of move uptown

CHARLOTTE — Midnight Diner’s days in South End are numbered.

The popular South End restaurant announced on its Facebook page that Labor Day on Monday will be its last day at its current location at 115 East Carson St.

The stainless-steel boxcar will then be transported to its new home uptown at 420 East Trade St.

“The last 12 years in this spot have been amazing … but we are very excited to open later this fall on Trade Street across from the Spectrum Center,” the post read.

In January, our news partners at the Charlotte Business Journal reported that the restaurant may be headed uptown after the diner and its owner Brian Dominick were named on a city filing tied to the the parcel on Trade Street.

A Chicago-based development company acquired the property in South End where the diner and Uptown Cabaret are located. Uptown Cabaret is also owned by Dominick.

(Watch below: What The Fries serves up more than potatoes)

©2022 Cox Media Group