Instant Analysis: Auburn dominates Mercer 42-16
Auburn had to wait an extra hour to seal a 42-16 victory against Mercer in the 2022 season-opener. Officials called for a weather delay at 8:31 pm CT, with Tigers ahead 35-7 at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter. Play resumed at 9:55, with Auburn possessing the ball on the 39-yard line.
Mercer vs. Auburn by the numbers: Tigers own 499-point advantage
Mercer (1-0) at Auburn (0-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN+) 0 Victories in 18 games against SEC opponents for Mercer. 2 Auburn players have recorded more rushing yards in their freshman and sophomore seasons than RB Tank Bigsby, who will start his junior campaign against Mercer with 1,933. Michael Dyer ran for 2,355 yards in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and Bo Jackson ran for 2,042 yards in the 1982 and 1983 seasons for the Tigers.
Live updates: Bryan Harsin recaps Auburn’s season-opening win against Mercer
Auburn opened Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era with an easy win -- even if the Tigers had to wait around a while to finish it off. Auburn defeated Mercer, 42-16, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, putting the finishing touches on the blowout win after a one-hour, 27-minute rain delay late in the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, while Tank Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two scores in a game that saw Auburn utilize both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback.
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Mercer TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
Auburn (0-0) vs. Mercer (1-0) This game will determine... Whether Auburn can come out of the gate fast to open the 2022 season. Last year’s ending was one the Tigers would like to soon forget, losing five straight games to close the season, and the surest way to wash away the sour taste 2021 left behind is to come out and handle business Saturday. The last time Auburn hosted Mercer, in 2017, the Tigers dealt with ball-security issues that made for a closer-than-preferred game. This time, making quick work of the Bears will help the Tigers get Year 2 of the Harsin era started on the right foot.
Alabama State off to 2-0 start after defeating Miles College
Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Alabama State held on to defeat Division II Miles College 21-13 on Saturday night. Stanto Dunn scored late in the first quarter to make it 21-0 but couldn’t muster any more against the Golden Bears. Jayce...
Goodman: All eyes on Bo Nix to start the 2022 football season
College football is back, which means for the next four months pretty much everyone you know or ever knew or ever might know will not be at the grocery store on Saturday afternoons. There is a running joke in the Deep South about people losing friends for planning weddings in...
The alluring potential of Auburn’s Robby Ashford
Robby Ashford thought he was being punished. He was 7 years old, sitting atop a cooler on the sideline during a pee-wee football game, turned away from the action on the field. His coach had just pulled him from the game, but not for anything he did wrong. It was...
Rewinding Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer
We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
Auburn-Mercer live stream (9/3): How to watch online, TV info, time
Auburn opens the season Saturday, Sept. 3, against Mercer. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange. The Tigers ended the season on a five-game losing streak. Auburn will start T.J. Finley at quarterback after he fought off challenges from two transfers. The Tigers are breaking in a largely new receiving group besides Shedrick Jackson.
Watch Indiana’s Shaun Shivers, Auburn transfer, get decleated on first play of game
Indiana running back - and former Auburn back - Shaun Shivers got for a rude welcome to Indiana football on Friday night. During the Hoosiers game with Illinois, Shivers got knocked out of the game on the first offensive play from scrimmage. Shivers tried to take in a screen pass...
Davis Harsin fires Class 7A No. 2 Auburn to easy win over Dothan
Dothan was off to the first 2-0 start in the school’s short history before No. 2-ranked Class 7A Auburn showed up on the other end of Duck Samford Stadium Friday night and proceeded to demonstrate the difference between a program yearning for success and one that has been in the playoffs for 21 straight seasons.
What Bryan Harsin said on Tiger Talk
Game week is upon us. Bryan Harsin’s second season on the Plains begins with a game against Mercer Saturday (6 pm CT ESPN +). Harsin spent about 20 minutes chatting with Auburn network broadcasters Andy Burcham and Brad Law for the weekly Tiger Talk show. Harsin’s segments were in-person...
Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise
Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City. Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.
Auburn football fans shred Derek Mason for Oklahoma State defense’s performance against Central Michigan
Auburn football fans were reveling in the defensive slip-ups the Oklahoma State defense displayed during their 56-44 victory over Central Michigan of the MAC — mainly because the Tigers had their defensive coordinator, Derek Mason, poached by the Pokes this past January. Mason’s departure came right as the infamous...
Anthony Rogers, Pike Road rally past Wetumpka in thriller
It was a night of big plays as well as mistakes, but neither Pike Road nor Wetumpka was going to back down. The two teams combined for more than 700 yards of offense and 200 yards of penalties as the Patriots scored in the final minute to win 35-33. Pike...
Hey Auburn fans! Here's what's new in the Loveliest Village since the last football season ended
Since college football season ended last year, a lot has changed downtown that many Auburn fans might not know about. With Auburn being one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama, there’s plenty new to do in downtown before and after the game. Here’s just some of the new...
Auburn vs. Mercer: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Auburn Tigers will play against a Division II opponent, the Mercer Bears, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers struggled last season, ending up 6-7. How To Watch. When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama. TV:...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
Carver-Montgomery shuts out Park Crossing for region win
Carver-Montgomery took control early and cruised to victory Thursday night to earn a 31-0 win over Park Crossing at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Wolverines (2-0 overall, 1-0 Class 6A, Region 2) scored three times in their first 12 offensive plays. Three of quarterback Christian Johnson’s first four completions went for touchdowns, and running back Antonio Trone broke the 100-yard rushing mark on his fourth carry.
Notasulga, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Autaugaville High School football team will have a game with Notasulga High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
