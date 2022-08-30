Read full article on original website
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
Delicious! The Best Mexican Restaurant in New Jersey is One of Best in the United States
One of my favorite meals to dine out and enjoy is "Mexican". I enjoy many different dishes when it comes to Mexican recipes. Enchiladas, tamales, flutes, chorizo, burritos, and tacos to name a few. I find Mexican cuisine to have a great bold taste and plenty of veggies. Not all...
One Of The Best Pizza Shops In New Jersey, Plans On Closing
There are few things New Jersey is more passionate about than pizza. Some things are up for debate; is it pork roll or Taylor ham, go to Wawa or Quick Check, Is there a Central New Jersey or Not?. By the way, the correct answers to the above; pork roll,...
The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ
Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/3
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells. TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
Best coffee places recommended in Central NJ
One of the many great things about New Jersey is that you're never far from a great cup of coffee. When you're drinking some of that swill at work, keep that in mind. Although we have terrific coffee at New Jersey 101.5, in case anyone asks. But seriously folks. As...
The Fast Food Burger New Jersey Prefers Over All Others
When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up. As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers. But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want...
This New Jersey Wholesale Giant Is Getting Ready To Increase Its Membership Fee
Get ready to pull out your wallet, because price hikes are coming to one of New Jersey's wholesale retailers. Wholesale retailers take the food shopping experience to a whole new level. You can get all the groceries you need, fresh meats and veggies, plus books, movies, a pallet of cheez-its,...
Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey
Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
Red or white: Grape harvesting and winemaking season are underway in NJ
Perhaps a bottle of rose instead" It’s Sept. 1 and that’s the beginning of grape harvesting season here in New Jersey. The first grape typically to be harvested is usually Pinot Grigio, says Scott Donnini, Chairman of The Garden State Wine Growers Association and owner of Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove.
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore
If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
‘Night Forms’ returning to Hamilton, NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25. A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will...
You Can Own An Alligator In New Jersey, It’s Just Extremely Difficult
There's really no question about it; people, for the most part, love animals. When I go home to visit my folks, outside of seeing them the best part of the trip is getting to see the family dog Max. He's such a good boy. Dogs, cats, mice, rabbits even lizards...
UPDATE New Jersey Traffic Light Hack Will Give You Back 171 Days Of Your Life!
UPDATE: The average driver spends 58.6 hours a year waiting at red traffic lights. Over the average lifespan of 70 years, that is a total of 4,102 hours or 171 days. I have a traffic hack that will give you that time back. You’re welcome. If you did not...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
Yay – New Jersey Teachers Get Free Coffee at these Spots
Are you a teacher? These coffee spots are showing you some love!. Teachers put up with a lot. Not only do they educate children on topics that sometimes don't even make sense to us, but they're often also caretakers, guardians, therapists, and mediators. Many of my friends are teachers, and...
Three New Jersey Born Producers Are Creating a Ferris Bueller Spin Off
So here's a fun fact for you; my legal name is Buehler. It's not something I made up, it's not a clever nickname or anything like that. Nope, it's on my birth certificate, NJ driver's license, and my Shop and Stop club card. Of course, when your name is Buehler,...
