Houston, TX

CultureMap Houston

Here are the top 17 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend is packed with events ranging from a new fall market, intriguing art openings, cool concerts, and a tailgate event. Meanwhile, a booming 'burb celebrates the Caribbean, a Montrose bar toasts a birthday, and a local rapper hosts a weekend picnic. Another red-hot rapper/entertainer hits town, locals can scale a building for a good cause, and a golf tourney channels the epic Catalina Wine Mixer (!).
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Lady Gaga, Jack Harlow, Wu-Tang Clan, and Billy Joel headline 23 hottest Houston concerts in September

Get out those wallets and credit cards. This might be the biggest month for live music in Houston in years. Massive shows at Minute Maid Park, a handful of Toyota Center headliners, and plenty of high-selling acts at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion makes one wonder how much local concert-goers are paying for tickets or simply whether the market is too saturated to support all of the performances.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Ambitious new sushi restaurant starring Tokyo-trained chef makes a splash in Bellaire

The destination-worthy Japanese restaurant Bellaire has been craving will make its debut this week. Aya Sushi opens for dinner service this Thursday, September 1. Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen partners Bruce Kish and Minette Corpuz teamed up with chef Pak Tsui, a partner in Kau Ba as well as Fat Bao and Heights favorite Ka Sushi, to open Aya in the former Bernie’s Burger Bus space at 5407A Bellaire Blvd. They’ve enlisted chef Yoshi Katsuyama as chef and partner where he’ll work alongside beverage director Chris Morris, a cocktail veteran whose resume includes Hunky Dory, MAD, and Kau Ba.
BELLAIRE, TX
CultureMap Houston

Massive 'Mega Adoption' downtown pet event matches Houstonians with 1,000 future furry family members

While Houston and its local institutions continue to score continuous best-of lists, one issue remains a stain on the city’s reputation: the stray animal crisis. Indeed, thousands of sick, injured, hungry, thirsty, and lonely animals of all ages roam our streets. Some survive alone, many end up in shelters and are ultimately euthanized. Fortunately, a major downtown pet event returns this weekend to help.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

