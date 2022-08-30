Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
13 best Houston plays and performances spotlight soaring sensations and delicious drama in September
The curtain officially rises on 2022-2023 performing arts season this month in Houston, and what a dramatic, comic and musical beginning it will be. With world premieres, soaring classics, timely dramas, and some major theatrical parties, September offers the perfect time to dive back into live, in-person performing arts. The...
Texas celebrity chef's shutter of his 3 Houston restaurants leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants. The closing of Woodshed and its two sister concepts paves the way for new restaurants to open at Levy Park. 2....
Houston lands only Harry Potter holiday Yule Ball celebration in U.S.
Attention, all wizards — and their accompanying muggles: A captivating event has just leviosa-d (we’re making that a verb now) to the top of Housston Harry Potter fans’ holiday calendars. Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration — Houston heads to town this fall, set to enchant attendees...
13 best Labor Day weekend events to kick back in Houston
Hard to believe, but September is here, which means the start of more holidays like Labor Day. For some, it means a chance to fire up the grill and chill. For others, it means a quick road trip. For those staying in town, the weekend offers a host of events...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the top 17 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend is packed with events ranging from a new fall market, intriguing art openings, cool concerts, and a tailgate event. Meanwhile, a booming 'burb celebrates the Caribbean, a Montrose bar toasts a birthday, and a local rapper hosts a weekend picnic. Another red-hot rapper/entertainer hits town, locals can scale a building for a good cause, and a golf tourney channels the epic Catalina Wine Mixer (!).
Acclaimed chef shutters his Katy street food concept for a Phat benefit
It will soon be a little easier to get a table at Katy's best restaurant, but the change comes at a cost. Chef-owner Alex Au-Yeung announced he's expanding Phat Eatery by closing Yelo, its adjacent sister concept devoted to street food. Yelo will close this Sunday, September 4. Phat Eatery...
New pizza restaurant slices into Houston with drive-thru and affordable pies
A new restaurant is bringing drive-thru convenience to pizza pickup. 7Pie is now open at two Houston locations in former Church's Chickens: in the Westchase district at 12350 Westheimer Rd. and near Hobby Airport at 6405 Telephone Rd. Developed by Shoney's chairman and CEO David Davoudpour, 7Pie serves pizza in...
Lady Gaga, Jack Harlow, Wu-Tang Clan, and Billy Joel headline 23 hottest Houston concerts in September
Get out those wallets and credit cards. This might be the biggest month for live music in Houston in years. Massive shows at Minute Maid Park, a handful of Toyota Center headliners, and plenty of high-selling acts at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion makes one wonder how much local concert-goers are paying for tickets or simply whether the market is too saturated to support all of the performances.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fierce 'Fight Club for street artists' tour draws up high-energy Houston showdown
With the arts community adversely affected during the pandemic, Los Angeles-based live arts entertainment brand Secret Walls is on a 30-plus city tour to bring its high-energy physical illustration and design battles —and to shine a spotlight on local talent — across the US and Canada. Art fans...
Beloved BBQ favorite fires up third Houston-area bistro at Katy Kroger
Acres Homes staple Burns Original BBQ is conquering Houston one Kroger at a time. The barbecue joint will celebrate the grand opening of its third Bistro location this Saturday, September 3 at the Kroger location at 2700 W Grand Pkwy N. Burns already has similar locations in Pearland and Humble’s...
Galleria's Beauty Week returns with sneak peek of fashion and beauty trends and special events
Mark those calendars! Beauty Week at The Galleria is returning for the first time since 2019, giving shoppers a chance to get ahead of fall trends and shop their favorite beauty brands IRL before they sell out. As if we needed another reason to enjoy the three-day holiday weekend, Beauty...
Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants
---- Tim Love has bid the Bayou City farewell. The Fort Worth-based celebrity chef has closed his three restaurants in Upper Kirby's Levy Park. They were:. Woodshed Smokehouse: "an homage to all things wood grilled, roasted, steamed, braised and slow-cooked" Love Shack: the chef's take on a classic burger joint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Gatsby-themed seafood restaurant jazzes up Montrose with Roaring '20s vibe
An intimate Montrose steakhouse will soon have a seafood-focused sister restaurant. Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse owner Luis Rangel will expand his brand with a new restaurant called Gatsby's Prime Seafood that's expected to open in September. Located in the former Tony Mandola's space at 1212 Waugh Dr., the new Gatsby's will...
Canadian favorite coffee & doughnut shop Tim Hortons now open in Katy
Canadian ex-pats of Houston, rejoice, eh! Your favorite coffee and doughnut shop has made its Texas debut. Tim Hortons has quietly opened its first Houston-area location in Katy at 21817 Clay Rd. Situated just east of the Grand Parkway, the restaurant features a limited amount of internal seating, a few outdoor tables, and a two-lane drive-thru.
Yelp gifts $10,000 to Houston hot chicken restaurant as part of $100k in grants to Texas businesses
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ambitious new sushi restaurant starring Tokyo-trained chef makes a splash in Bellaire
The destination-worthy Japanese restaurant Bellaire has been craving will make its debut this week. Aya Sushi opens for dinner service this Thursday, September 1. Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen partners Bruce Kish and Minette Corpuz teamed up with chef Pak Tsui, a partner in Kau Ba as well as Fat Bao and Heights favorite Ka Sushi, to open Aya in the former Bernie’s Burger Bus space at 5407A Bellaire Blvd. They’ve enlisted chef Yoshi Katsuyama as chef and partner where he’ll work alongside beverage director Chris Morris, a cocktail veteran whose resume includes Hunky Dory, MAD, and Kau Ba.
Houston readies for historic return to moon with new NASA launch date
Houstonians who are eagerly anticipating America’s historic return to the moon now have a new date. Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3, with a two-hour window beginning at 1:17 pm, NASA announced late Tuesday, August 30. Viewers can tune into the livestream of the rocket and...
Massive 'Mega Adoption' downtown pet event matches Houstonians with 1,000 future furry family members
While Houston and its local institutions continue to score continuous best-of lists, one issue remains a stain on the city’s reputation: the stray animal crisis. Indeed, thousands of sick, injured, hungry, thirsty, and lonely animals of all ages roam our streets. Some survive alone, many end up in shelters and are ultimately euthanized. Fortunately, a major downtown pet event returns this weekend to help.
Downtown Aquarium open to customers after partial facade collapse
A woman is recovering at a local hospital after a part of the Downtown Aquarium facade collapsed on her. Houston Fire Department said its crews were called to the aquarium restaurant around 7:55 pm Friday, September 2, where officials said a portion of the outdoor facade next to the aquarium ticket booth fell.
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0