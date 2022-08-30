On August 30th, Officer Koehn of the Hugoton Police Department was dispatched to take a report of Criminal Damage to property. The victim reported that John Saldana had damaged his vehicle. While Officer Koehn was talking to the reporting party, Detective Topliss of the Stevens County Sheriffs Department, had located Mr. Saldana. Officer Koehn went to that location and initiated a traffic stop. During the investigation of the Criminal Damage that occurred earlier, it was determined that Mr. Saldana was in possession of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

HUGOTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO