Liberal Tops Garden City but Falls to Great Bend
The Liberal volleyball team saw some Western Athletic Conference competition for the first time on Thursday. Liberal beat Garden City 2-1 but lost 2-1 to Great Bend. The Redskins took the afternoon affair over the GCHS Buffaloes 25-17, 9-25, 25-21. Liberal lost to Great Bend 25-18, 20-25, 13-25. Rachelle Terrazas had 14 assists. Shamari Lewis tallied two blocks, two aces, and two kills. Rylie Hallman had nine kills. Liberal is 5-4 and plays at Perryton Saturday.
School bus driver cited in Garden City crash
A Garden City school bus driver was cited in a crash on Thursday. It happened around 4 p.m.
Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas
STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
Garden City woman injured after stabbing, investigation ongoing
Garden City, Kan (WesternKasnasNews.Com) – Thursday at 3:35 A.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department responded to the 1200 block of E. Chestnut Street for EMS assistance. When they arrived,. Officers found a woman had been stabbed multiple times. The woman was transported to St. Catherine Hospital for...
Storm damage causes power outages in Dodge City
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews for Victory Electric in Dodge City worked into the early morning hours on Friday to restore electricity to customers who lost power Thursday night due to storms. Victory’s supplier, Sunflower Electric, had significant damage to poles and structures, as well as power lines down. The Dodge City Police Department also said its phone lines were down.
Hugoton Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
On August 30th, Officer Koehn of the Hugoton Police Department was dispatched to take a report of Criminal Damage to property. The victim reported that John Saldana had damaged his vehicle. While Officer Koehn was talking to the reporting party, Detective Topliss of the Stevens County Sheriffs Department, had located Mr. Saldana. Officer Koehn went to that location and initiated a traffic stop. During the investigation of the Criminal Damage that occurred earlier, it was determined that Mr. Saldana was in possession of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
