Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
BlackRock to Use Kraken Subsidiary for Crypto Offering
BlackRock (BLK), which is the world's largest asset manager, will use crypto exchange Kraken's CF Benchmarks’ bitcoin index for its new crypto offering. Last month, BlackRock teamed up with Coinbase (COIN), another crypto exchange, to make bitcoin directly available to its institutional clients. Shortly after, BlackRock launched a spot bitcoin private trust for U.S.-based institutional investors.
Decentralized Crypto Exchange dYdX Scraps Promotion Amid 'Liveness Check' Backlash
Popular decentralized exchange dYdX has scrapped a recent $25 deposit promotion after being scrutinized for asking participants to conduct a "liveness check," which identified customers using their webcams. In an announcement on Twitter, dYdX cited "extremely overwhelming demand" as the reason why the promotion was removed. A liveness check scans...
Coinbase Mispricing Allows Users in Georgia to Cash Out for 100 Times Rate
Coinbase (COIN) users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate, pocketing thousands of dollars in profit. Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90...
Advisors Need to Refine Their Definition of Crypto
Crypto and digital assets are full of new technological terms and jargon that might be daunting or confusing to advisors and clients. For that reason, having some basic, clear definitions of crypto terms might be helpful when answering client questions and serve as a foundation for an advisor’s further incursions into the realm of crypto education.
What is MEV, aka Maximal Extractable Value?
Blockchain technology is the driving force behind cryptocurrency, allowing transactions to take place between parties without the need for an intermediary. Depending on the blockchain and the consensus method used, cryptocurrency transactions can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours to process. In both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops Below $20K, Michael Saylor Sued for Tax Fraud
Price Point: Bitcoin has dropped below a critical psychological level of $20,000 as MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor gets sued by the District of Columbia for tax fraud. Market Moves: The potential Ethereum hard fork token ETHPOW could trade at 1.5% of ether's price, futures suggest. Chart of the Day: Bitcoin exchange...
Australian CBDC Research Project Could Provide Crypto Clarity, Legal Expert Says
A research project spearheaded by Australia’s government, financial institutions and universities is a significant step for the country in determining the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a Sydney-based attorney specializing in digital law. “This has been a really important move towards seeing what a...
Derivative Volumes of Ether Surpass Bitcoin Ahead of Merge; Here's Why
Volumes of derivatives tracking ether (ETH) have grown by nearly 10% in the past month and now lead those of bitcoin (BTC), according to a report from Kaiko, citing data sourced from multiple crypto exchanges. Out of the total addressable market of ether and bitcoin futures, ether now commands 57%...
5 Top Crypto Lawyers Join Law Firm Brown Rudnick’s Digital Commerce Practice
Brown Rudnick, the international law firm best known for successfully representing actor Johnny Depp in his recent defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, could be on its way to a new reason for notoriety – having one of the top crypto practices in the country. The firm has hired...
What Is an IEO or IDO in Crypto?
You might have heard of an ICO, or initial coin offering. That’s where a nascent crypto project sells coins for its new blockchain or tokens to run on another one like Ethereum or BNB Chain. But those sales fell out of favor after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chased after issuers for securities violations. Lots of ICOs were scams, too, with developers abandoning their projects after raising funds, never to be seen again.
Beyond the Silk Road: Crypto Needs a Regulatory Course Correction
For all the hype of recent years, the crypto-asset sector does not have a history of showing itself in the best light. From its genesis in 2009, bitcoin (BTC) was quickly appropriated by criminals intent on making it their currency of choice for prohibited goods. While public-facing responses by governments telegraphed an air of unconcern, internal reactions were quite different. In the early 2010s, I sat in meetings with intelligence professionals muttering about darknet markets using invisible funds that were impossible to trace. This sort of thing tends to put law enforcement on edge, and so it remains.
Helium Proposes Shifting its Entire Network to Solana Blockchain Months After $200M Raise
Developers behind the Helium network – a grid of medium-range wireless hotspots pitched as an alternative to hard-wired internet service – are proposing to migrate away from the project's own blockchain onto Solana, in pursuit of faster transaction speeds, higher uptimes and more interoperability with other blockchains as key reasons.
There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend
The collapse of big cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital this summer might have cooled the market, but Max Keidun says his new lending platform will be different – and has a shot at making banks love bitcoin (BTC). “My dream is to get the banks to...
Did Ethereum Merge Optimism Lift Ether or Was It the S&P 500?
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, rallied sharply in the four weeks to mid-August., doubling to $2,000. Most analysts attributed the price rally to the long-awaited Ethereum Merge – the technological upgrade that will transform the smart contract platform to a proof-of-stake network. The switch is expected to cause a drastic reduction in ETH supply, and thus hoped to bring a store of value appeal to the cryptocurrency.
Defunct Crypto Exchange Mt. Gox to Set Creditor Repayment Date 'in Due Course'
The distribution of funds to former customers of the defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox will begin on a repayment date to be set in "due course," according to a notice to creditors released by the Mt. Gox trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi. Creditors are owed 141,686 bitcoin (BTC), 142,846 bitcoin cash (BCH)...
TradFi Investors Will Love Ethereum’s Merge
Unless you’ve been living under a crypto rock, you’ll know that Ethereum’s long awaited, much discussed transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake is poised to happen this month. The Merge, as it’s known, is the most consequential alteration to a blockchain protocol in the history...
Indonesia to Establish 'Crypto Stock' Exchange by 2022-End: Report
Indonesia's government plans to establish a "crypto stock" exchange by the end of 2022, according to a report by DealStreetAsia, citing a minister. The exchange will list companies in the digital asset industry, such as some of the 25 exchanges that have been granted licenses by Indonesian financial watchdog Bappebti.
DeFi Platform Kyber Network Discloses $265K Exploit, Vows to Reimburse All Funds
Kyber, a multi-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, discovered a vulnerability to its website code that allowed exploiters to run away with approximately $265,000. Two “whale” addresses appeared to be impacted by the attack, according to Kyber, which plans to reimburse the losses. Kyber said it discovered the exploit, which let attackers insert a “false approval, allowing a hacker to transfer a user’s funds to his address,” on Sept. 1 and “neutralized” the threat within two hours.
Usability in Web3 - How to Unlock Mass Adoption
This webinar explores the process of transforming Web3 applications into real-world use cases and bringing them to the global market. What is the secret to Web3 success? This discussion takes a deep dive into the opportunities and barriers to entry for Web3 and some practical advice to ensure mass adoption. Hear the latest insights from top industry leader Marieke Flament, CEO of the NEAR Foundation, and businesses across the financial, mobile app, and sporting sectors. Learn how companies such as Fireblocks, SailGP, and Sweat Economy brought their Web3 ideas to life on the NEAR protocol - the world's fastest-growing, carbon-neutral community-led blockchain - and the methods they used to attract their global audience into the world of Web3, from institutional investors and international sports fans to fitness devotees.
