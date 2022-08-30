ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Over 700 respond to two week downtown Coldwater Pulse Poll

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Economic Development Coordinator Audrey Tappenden told the D.D.A. Board on Wednesday they had over 700 respondents to a two week on line “Pulse Poll” that was conducted as part of the Main Street program. She said it had more respondents then the...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
hillsdalecollegian.com

City of Hillsdale plans downtown social district

The city of Hillsdale is planning a social district, in which the city could loosen rules to allow patrons of bars and pubs to consume alcohol outside. City Manager David Mackie said officials will discuss specific details about the district, where it would be, and what it would accomplish. “We...
HILLSDALE, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Vintage Ohio trains visit Hillsdale

Two steam-powered passenger trains arrived in Hillsdale for the first time in more than 70 years as part of the Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion last weekend. The Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, the Little River Railroad, and the city of Hillsdale partnered on Aug. 27 and 28 to welcome passengers to downtown Hillsdale.
HILLSDALE, MI
WWMTCw

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
MONTGOMERY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI

