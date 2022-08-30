Read full article on original website
Power restored in Branch County following Monday’s storm, electricity still out for 9,800 CE customers
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Power has been restored for Consumer’s Energy customers in Branch County following the Monday afternoon severe storms that packed wind gusts of between 60 and 70 MPH. Nearly 3,000 customers in Branch County lost their power at the height of the storms. Consumers...
Friday forecast: Timing out some rain for Labor Day weekend plans
Most of the weekend looks decent with some showers and storms possible only late Saturday into Sunday. Even then it won't be for everyone, just localized areas.
Storms tear up trees, rip up roofs, knock power out for more than 150,000 customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 150,000 customers with Consumers Energy alone lost power Monday, knocked out by strong storms that raced through all of West Michigan. Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm. Hotels like the Comfort Inn on Kilgore Road were left without power too. A...
Over 700 respond to two week downtown Coldwater Pulse Poll
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Economic Development Coordinator Audrey Tappenden told the D.D.A. Board on Wednesday they had over 700 respondents to a two week on line “Pulse Poll” that was conducted as part of the Main Street program. She said it had more respondents then the...
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Kalamazoo
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Kalamazoo as crews work to make repairs in the area.
Serious injury crash on I-94 causing traffic backups in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A serious injury crash is causing traffic backups on I-94. A serious injury single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on eastbound I-94, west of exit 85, near South 35th Street, Michigan State Police said. State police said a 66-year-old Saginaw man was...
1 Man Injured In A Two-Car Crash In Eaton County (Benton Township, MI)
Michigan State Police Lansing Post is investigating a Thursday two-car crash in Eaton County. The crash happened on Gresham Highway near Hartel Road in Benton Township crumpled two-car, leaving one person with injuries.
Teenager injured in Friday afternoon Coldwater Lake watercraft crash
OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A teenager from Goodrich was injured Friday afternoon in a boating accident on Coldwater Lake. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department reports a father and son were on separate watercrafts at about 3:00 p.m. when the incident took place. They say their investigation shows...
City of Hillsdale plans downtown social district
The city of Hillsdale is planning a social district, in which the city could loosen rules to allow patrons of bars and pubs to consume alcohol outside. City Manager David Mackie said officials will discuss specific details about the district, where it would be, and what it would accomplish. “We...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
Vintage Ohio trains visit Hillsdale
Two steam-powered passenger trains arrived in Hillsdale for the first time in more than 70 years as part of the Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion last weekend. The Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, the Little River Railroad, and the city of Hillsdale partnered on Aug. 27 and 28 to welcome passengers to downtown Hillsdale.
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
3 School Students Sustained Minor Cuts In A Bus Crash In Cass County (Cass County, MI)
Police responded to a school bus crash on Wednesday morning in Cass County. The crash happened at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood road in Wayne Township. According to the police, the school bus travelling south on [..]
Argument over truck turns into shots fired in Van Buren Co.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after an argument turned into shots fired in Arlington Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were called to a home in the 46,000 block of M43 around 6 p.m. Friday on the report of an argument. While police were en route, shots were fired.
Senior Services of Van Buren County moving out of Paw Paw after 12 years
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Friday, Senior Services of Van Buren County will end its service in Paw Paw after 12 years. Senior Services of Van Buren County has made Jackie Kizer's life a lot easier in the past five years. “I have depended on them for transportation,”...
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
