ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

How Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made meteoric rise in college football and who influenced him from Missouri to Eugene

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Missouri State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks dominated by Georgia in their most lopsided loss since 2016: Game at a glance

Georgia isn’t a team that needs assistance to pummel its opponents, but Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks were in giving moods on Saturday. Nix threw two interceptions, which No. 3 Georgia turned into touchdowns on its ensuing drives, and No. 11 Oregon’s defense didn’t make a single meaningful stop, allowing the Bulldogs to convert on their first nine third downs in a 49-3 beatdown in front of 76,490 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Has the Oregon Ducks defense solved its woes against multiple tight end sets? Georgia poses the toughest matchup to find out

The Oregon Ducks’ attention on the Georgie Bulldogs’ tight ends won’t be limited to All-American Brock Bowers and the passing game. The No. 11 Ducks struggled mightily against two and three tight end offenses last season. The No. 3 Bulldogs specialize in that very scheme and have the talent to make the matchup even more of a disadvantage for Oregon on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC) if it hasn’t made necessary offseason corrections.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#College Football#Midwestern#American Football#Missouri Route 210#Liberty
247Sports

WATCH: College Gameday's Spencer Webb tribute video

The 2022 college football season opens in totality on Saturday. Teams across the country begin their seasons including the Ducks. When No. 11 Oregon squares off with No. 3 Georgia at 12:30 PM PST, the Ducks will do so remembering the late Spencer Webb, who passed away in July in an accident near Triangle Lake.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon State has a defense it can lean on, as Beavers show in a 34-17 win over Boise State

Plenty to like. Plenty to fix. In a few words, that sums up Oregon State’s 34-17 win over Boise State, the Beavers’ first season-opening win since 2015. It should be an interesting upcoming week of practice. The team should be thrilled to beat a quality opponent and validate their progress as a program. But the coaches won’t have any trouble getting the players attention after a bevy of mistakes.
CORVALLIS, OR
DawgsDaily

Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta

The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's ...
ATHENS, GA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy