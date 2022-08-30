How Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made meteoric rise in college football and who influenced him from Missouri to Eugene

Read full article on original website
‘Lanning is my guy, but go dawgs!’: Former Georgia defenders support Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, just not on Saturday
Dan Lanning’s debut as a college head coach is a high-stakes reunion with Georgia, the team he helped lead to its first national championship in 41 years. The No. 3 Bulldogs lost 15 players to the NFL Draft, including eight from a historic defense under Lanning and five of those players were first-round picks.
Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Oregon Football Players: Fans React
Kirby Smart wants Dan Lanning to know his Georgia football players are better than Oregon's. The Dawgs blew out the Ducks 49-3 on Saturday afternoon. To add insult to injury, Smart took a shot at Oregon's football players after the game. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon....
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia During Game vs. Oregon
Nick Saban's Crimson Tide may be the favorites to win it all in 2022, but the team they lost to in last year's national title game is still pretty good too. The Georgia Bulldogs are all over Oregon through a quarter and a half, jumping out to an early 21-0 lead.
Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
Oregon Ducks dominated by Georgia in their most lopsided loss since 2016: Game at a glance
Georgia isn’t a team that needs assistance to pummel its opponents, but Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks were in giving moods on Saturday. Nix threw two interceptions, which No. 3 Georgia turned into touchdowns on its ensuing drives, and No. 11 Oregon’s defense didn’t make a single meaningful stop, allowing the Bulldogs to convert on their first nine third downs in a 49-3 beatdown in front of 76,490 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks are blown out by Georgia
Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.ium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ loss. Below are initlal live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.
Has the Oregon Ducks defense solved its woes against multiple tight end sets? Georgia poses the toughest matchup to find out
The Oregon Ducks’ attention on the Georgie Bulldogs’ tight ends won’t be limited to All-American Brock Bowers and the passing game. The No. 11 Ducks struggled mightily against two and three tight end offenses last season. The No. 3 Bulldogs specialize in that very scheme and have the talent to make the matchup even more of a disadvantage for Oregon on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC) if it hasn’t made necessary offseason corrections.
WATCH: College Gameday's Spencer Webb tribute video
The 2022 college football season opens in totality on Saturday. Teams across the country begin their seasons including the Ducks. When No. 11 Oregon squares off with No. 3 Georgia at 12:30 PM PST, the Ducks will do so remembering the late Spencer Webb, who passed away in July in an accident near Triangle Lake.
Ken Goe: Oregon State looks primed for another step forward this season after beating Boise State in opener
While the Pac-12 was distracted by disheartening losses elsewhere, Oregon State beat the stuffing out of Boise State on Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The Beavers took the ball away five times and rolled up 470 yards total offense to open the season with a decisive 34-17 victory. OSU...
What Oregon’s Bo Nix, Alex Forsyth, Bennett Williams said after Ducks loss to Georgia
No. 11 Oregon lost to No. 3 Georgia, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, center Alex Forsyth and safety Bennett Williams recapped the Ducks’ loss. Below is the transcript from Oregon’s postgame press conference. Q. Bo, walk us through...
Bill Oram: Defeated Oregon Ducks leave Atlanta with more questions than we ever would have expected
Some forces are simply too great to overcome. Like icebergs against climate change, raindrops against asphalt, Rachmaninoff against a tin ear.
Oregon State handles Boise State 34-17, wins an opener for 1st time since 2015: Game at a glance
OSU (1-0) won a season opener for the first time since 2015 as Nolan threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The Beavers retooled defense under first-year coordinator Trent Bray was spectacular for a large portion of the game. OSU blanked the Broncos during the first half and had five takeaways.
No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs: Live score updates, analysis
We are live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium for today’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game between No. 11 Oregon and No. 3 Georgia. The Ducks are 16-point underdogs. Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game. 4th QUARTER: GEORGIA 49, OREGON 3 - 12:57. -- The Ducks go three-and-out and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Darnell Washington, 6-7, 270-pound Georgia TE, makes highlight hurdle against Oregon
Darnell Washington is just one of No. 3 Georgia’s many offensive weapons. Listed at 6-7, 270 pounds, Washington makes for a massive target. Washington’s size doesn’t limit his athleticism, as he showed Saturday in Atlanta. On a first-quarter drive against No. 11 Oregon, No. 0 made quite...
What’s facing Oregon State in Boise State? Q&A with Broncos’ beat writer Ron Counts
The Oregon State Beavers open the 2022 season against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium. It’s a difficult opener, as the Broncos sit just outside the top 25 in preseason polls. Here’s a deeper look at Boise State, thanks to Idaho Statesman reporter Ron Counts, who...
Oregon State has a defense it can lean on, as Beavers show in a 34-17 win over Boise State
Plenty to like. Plenty to fix. In a few words, that sums up Oregon State’s 34-17 win over Boise State, the Beavers’ first season-opening win since 2015. It should be an interesting upcoming week of practice. The team should be thrilled to beat a quality opponent and validate their progress as a program. But the coaches won’t have any trouble getting the players attention after a bevy of mistakes.
What Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith, Dan Jackson said after Georgia defeated Oregon
No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 11 Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett and safeties Chris Smith and Dan Jackson recapped the Bulldogs’ loss. Below is the transcript from Georgia’s postgame press conference. Q. Stetson, obviously that was a...
Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta
The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's ...
Pac-12 football preview: Predicting the Oregon Ducks’ weekly results and win total
Welcome to the Hotline’s predictions for each Pac-12 game of the 2022 season. The 12-part series will be published in six installments, with teams grouped by travel partners. Links to prior articles at bottom …. Oregon Ducks.
