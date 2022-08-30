How Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made meteoric rise in college football and who influenced him from Missouri to Eugene

The Oregon Ducks’ attention on the Georgie Bulldogs’ tight ends won’t be limited to All-American Brock Bowers and the passing game. The No. 11 Ducks struggled mightily against two and three tight end offenses last season. The No. 3 Bulldogs specialize in that very scheme and have the talent to make the matchup even more of a disadvantage for Oregon on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC) if it hasn’t made necessary offseason corrections.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO