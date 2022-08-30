ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Firefighter’s memory honored with CrossFit event at Jones Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Rescue took part in a CrossFit event Saturday to honor one of their fallen brothers. District Chief Mark Hilley died last year after a battle with COVID-19. He served more than 20 years with Gulfport Fire and was a battalion chief for Harrison County Fire Rescue. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
Columbine survivor brings message of grace and truth to Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Craig Scott lived through the horrible day on April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School, but 13 didn’t, including those closest to him. “Isaiah was trying to back up and the last thing he said was I want to see my mom,” Craig told the Moss Point High students on Thursday. “And they shot and killed Isaiah, and they shot and killed Mack.”
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing

A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
100 Men Hall celebrates hometown great at Booker Fest

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Music filled the air this weekend as Bay St. Louis celebrated hometown musical icon James Booker. The celebrated pianist died in 1982 at the age of 43, but not before he left his mark on music and his fellow musicians. Today, his name and spirit lives on with the third annual Booker Fest, sponsored by the 100 Men Hall.
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail

Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
Moss Point honors new medical commander at Keesler

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point native Col. Ada Collier was honored on Thursday as the new commander of the Aeromedical Unit of Keesler Airforce. Her team was alongside her and had nothing but praise for the new commander. “Look at all your women and men from her unit...
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
Green becomes new Attendance Officer

Not a new face to George County High, Class of 1999 graduate Jennifer Green is ready to take on the job of attendance officer. Green went to Jones County Junior College for two years. Her favorite thing to do is support the George County. Rebels and her two son, Blane...
Ingalls master shipbuilders pass on their knowledge to the next generation

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Haley Barbour Maritime Training Academy, the next generation of shipbuilders are just starting off in their careers. With a little luck, and a lot of effort, they could one day call themselves master shipbuilders, a title given to those with 40 years of experience on the yard working on all types of vessels. Donna Gardner is one of 27 master shipbuilders at Ingalls. She started her career back in 1982.
PASCAGOULA, MS

