WLOX
Singing River Health pediatrician gives students a lesson in kindness
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. “I was bullied almost my entire life,” he said....
WLOX
Firefighter’s memory honored with CrossFit event at Jones Park
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Rescue took part in a CrossFit event Saturday to honor one of their fallen brothers. District Chief Mark Hilley died last year after a battle with COVID-19. He served more than 20 years with Gulfport Fire and was a battalion chief for Harrison County Fire Rescue. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
WLOX
Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
WLOX
Columbine survivor brings message of grace and truth to Moss Point
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Craig Scott lived through the horrible day on April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School, but 13 didn’t, including those closest to him. “Isaiah was trying to back up and the last thing he said was I want to see my mom,” Craig told the Moss Point High students on Thursday. “And they shot and killed Isaiah, and they shot and killed Mack.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
Mississippi officers cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting during 2021 hostage situation
A Mississippi grand jury has cleared police officers of any wrongdoing concerning a 2021 officer-involved shooting in Gulfport. On Feb. 11, 2021, Jonathan Dion Turner died as a result of injuries from a shooting on David Street in Gulfport. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to a domestic dispute....
WLOX
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
WLOX
100 Men Hall celebrates hometown great at Booker Fest
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Music filled the air this weekend as Bay St. Louis celebrated hometown musical icon James Booker. The celebrated pianist died in 1982 at the age of 43, but not before he left his mark on music and his fellow musicians. Today, his name and spirit lives on with the third annual Booker Fest, sponsored by the 100 Men Hall.
wxxv25.com
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
WLOX
Moss Point honors new medical commander at Keesler
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point native Col. Ada Collier was honored on Thursday as the new commander of the Aeromedical Unit of Keesler Airforce. Her team was alongside her and had nothing but praise for the new commander. “Look at all your women and men from her unit...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Mississippi – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MS Gambling Sites
With tens of millions of dollars in sportsbook bets each month and massive casinos along the Biloxi waterfront, its no wonder Mississippi gambling is a hot topic. But is online gambling legal in the Magnolia State?. Read on as our experts provide the latest insights into gambling at land-based casinos...
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
gchsstudentpress.org
Green becomes new Attendance Officer
Not a new face to George County High, Class of 1999 graduate Jennifer Green is ready to take on the job of attendance officer. Green went to Jones County Junior College for two years. Her favorite thing to do is support the George County. Rebels and her two son, Blane...
Will Smith goes for three touchdowns as Ocean Springs beats Hattiesburg 35-6
HATTIESBURG – With its passing game sputtering, Ocean Springs turned to its running game and its defense, and that was enough to produce a victory.. Sophomore Will Smith Jr. ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and the Greyhounds held Hattiesburg to just 107 yards of offense in a workmanlike ...
WLOX
Ingalls master shipbuilders pass on their knowledge to the next generation
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Haley Barbour Maritime Training Academy, the next generation of shipbuilders are just starting off in their careers. With a little luck, and a lot of effort, they could one day call themselves master shipbuilders, a title given to those with 40 years of experience on the yard working on all types of vessels. Donna Gardner is one of 27 master shipbuilders at Ingalls. She started her career back in 1982.
WLOX
How Jackson County is addressing the nationwide school bus driver shortage
