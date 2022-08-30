Bellwether originated the financing provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fain Signature Group has landed a nearly $75 million loan that will be used to support the construction of its 329-unit luxury community in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital’s Jim Swanson originated the loan, which was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. The non-recourse, fully assumable loan has a 40-year, fully amortizing loan term.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO