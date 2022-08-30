Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott History, Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Housing | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
The Top Prescott Podcasts for the week are ready for listening as the CAST11 Podcast Network of central Arizona continues to line-up the region’s most interesting episodes for you. Topics range for medicine, history, business, science, psych and your local news. Here we go:. #1 – Chasing Mythos: 1500’s...
SignalsAZ
DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022
THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
SignalsAZ
Free to Volunteers: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Join the action at the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit as a volunteer. All volunteers will be provided:. (4) Outdoor Summit Day Pass admission wristbands for you and your family. (1) A branded t-shirt. Lunch, snacks and water. This means, volunteer for (4) hours and get FOUR admission tickets for...
SignalsAZ
Help Plan Sedona’s Future at the Community Plan Event
The city of Sedona invites the community to an important event for the 10-year update to the city’s Community Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. This event, which is part of the community planning effort, will be an...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for September 2, 3, and 4
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Job Fair Coming to Findlay Center Brought to You by Yavapai College and REDC
Come out to Findlay Toyota Center on Thursday, September 8th from 3:30 pm-6:00 pm for the Prescott Valley Job Fair!. Learn the latest information about careers and apply for part-time, full-time, temporary, or seasonal jobs. Meet with representatives from businesses, healthcare, non-profit, and military organizations. Early admission is at 3:00...
azpm.org
The Buzz: How the short-term rental market is changing in Arizona
Your browser does not support the audio element. Since 2016, Arizona has, for the most part, kept the ability to regulate short-term rentals in the hands of the state government. That changed this past legislative session when Senate Bill 1168 made its way through the legislature and was signed into...
SignalsAZ
Life Drawing with a Twist Presented by PV Parks and Rec
Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation proudly presents “Life Drawing with a Twist” this fall at the Prescott Valley Civic Center! Bring your imagination with you and join this fun, theme-based four-session drawing class!. The instructor for this class, Eileen Roth, is an artist and advertising retoucher. She held...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Monthly Update
August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
SignalsAZ
New Designated Dispersed Camping Sites Open Near Sedona
Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows...
multihousingnews.com
Fain Signature Group Secures $75M Loan for Arizona Project
Bellwether originated the financing provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fain Signature Group has landed a nearly $75 million loan that will be used to support the construction of its 329-unit luxury community in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital’s Jim Swanson originated the loan, which was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. The non-recourse, fully assumable loan has a 40-year, fully amortizing loan term.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Two YC Future Nurses Won Prestigious Scholarships
Two aspiring nurses at Yavapai College have won prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society scholarships. Heidi Howden of Prescott and Vrindavan Silva of Cornville are 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars. The two PTK members and YC Honors students are among a total of 207 Leaders of Promise selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide. Selection was based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Women’s Soccer Falls in Yuma
Prescott’s Yavapai College women’s soccer team headed south on Thursday night for a matchup against the Arizona Western College Matadors and eventually fell by a score of 3-1 and moved to 1-3 overall on the season. Arizona Western scored just three minutes into the contest, however, Yavapai kept...
Inflation hits small town Arizona in a big way
Before COVID, Mortimer says they would help feed 50 to 60 families a month. Last month, she measures 160 families came through their doors for food, some for the first time.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Hwy
The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic on Prescott East Highway, as development continues to grow to the north. Immediate steps the Town and County are taking to curb speed in addition to the speed humps include:
AZFamily
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
violetskyadventures.com
Beautiful Slide Rock State Park
Just outside of Sedona is one Arizona’s most beautiful state parks. Slide Rock State Park is known for its stunning natural water slide and its historic apple farm. Visitors to the park love to take advantage of the several hiking trails that wind through the many scenic rock formations.
theprescotttimes.com
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Comments / 0