ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup

Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
PRESCOTT, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Free to Volunteers: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit

Join the action at the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit as a volunteer. All volunteers will be provided:. (4) Outdoor Summit Day Pass admission wristbands for you and your family. (1) A branded t-shirt. Lunch, snacks and water. This means, volunteer for (4) hours and get FOUR admission tickets for...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yavapai County, AZ
Society
City
Prescott, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
North Carolina State
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Prescott, AZ
Society
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

Help Plan Sedona’s Future at the Community Plan Event

The city of Sedona invites the community to an important event for the 10-year update to the city’s Community Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. This event, which is part of the community planning effort, will be an...
SEDONA, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: How the short-term rental market is changing in Arizona

Your browser does not support the audio element. Since 2016, Arizona has, for the most part, kept the ability to regulate short-term rentals in the hands of the state government. That changed this past legislative session when Senate Bill 1168 made its way through the legislature and was signed into...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#For Hope#Domestic Violence#Veteran#Active Military#First Responders#Families
SignalsAZ

Life Drawing with a Twist Presented by PV Parks and Rec

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation proudly presents “Life Drawing with a Twist” this fall at the Prescott Valley Civic Center! Bring your imagination with you and join this fun, theme-based four-session drawing class!. The instructor for this class, Eileen Roth, is an artist and advertising retoucher. She held...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Monthly Update

August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Designated Dispersed Camping Sites Open Near Sedona

Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows...
SEDONA, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Fain Signature Group Secures $75M Loan for Arizona Project

Bellwether originated the financing provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fain Signature Group has landed a nearly $75 million loan that will be used to support the construction of its 329-unit luxury community in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital’s Jim Swanson originated the loan, which was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. The non-recourse, fully assumable loan has a 40-year, fully amortizing loan term.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Two YC Future Nurses Won Prestigious Scholarships

Two aspiring nurses at Yavapai College have won prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society scholarships. Heidi Howden of Prescott and Vrindavan Silva of Cornville are 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars. The two PTK members and YC Honors students are among a total of 207 Leaders of Promise selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide. Selection was based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Women’s Soccer Falls in Yuma

Prescott’s Yavapai College women’s soccer team headed south on Thursday night for a matchup against the Arizona Western College Matadors and eventually fell by a score of 3-1 and moved to 1-3 overall on the season. Arizona Western scored just three minutes into the contest, however, Yavapai kept...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Hwy

The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic on Prescott East Highway, as development continues to grow to the north. Immediate steps the Town and County are taking to curb speed in addition to the speed humps include:
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
violetskyadventures.com

Beautiful Slide Rock State Park

Just outside of Sedona is one Arizona’s most beautiful state parks. Slide Rock State Park is known for its stunning natural water slide and its historic apple farm. Visitors to the park love to take advantage of the several hiking trails that wind through the many scenic rock formations.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway

Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy