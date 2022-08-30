ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: “Things Are More Complex Than They Appear”

Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out

With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Why did FBI: Most Wanted kill off Jess LaCroix?

When Julian McMahon shared he wanted to leave FBI: Most Wanted, the show decided to kill Jess LaCroix off. Why opt for this option?. When it comes to writing characters out of a TV series, there are two options. The characters can leave or they die. There isn’t really another way to deal with things unless they’re supernatural shows where magic, mysteries, and more can be worked into the story. FBI: Most Wanted is rooted in reality, which meant only the two options were possible.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Chris Meloni
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Showrunner#Svu#Organized Crime#Fangirlish
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Think Alden Parker Actor Gary Cole Will Be First on Show’s Credits

With NCIS Season 20 nearing, many fans are wondering who will take Mark Harmon’s spot as the first billed actor. And most think that newcomer Gary Cole will have the honor. Harmon was with the series for 19 years before he decided to retire from his role of Agent Leroy Gibbs. Because of his time with the show and his fan-favorite character, he managed to become the star of the show. So when the opening credits began each Tuesday, it was his name that came first.
TV & VIDEOS
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan

The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy