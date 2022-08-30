Debris-filled barge becomes lodged onshore near Bob Hall Pier

People around the Bob Hall Pier got a load of an unusual sight on Monday.

A barge used for Bob Hall Pier demolition debris came loose from the pier and lodged onshore.

No injuries were reported.

Heavy winds and surf detached the barge from in front of the Nueces County Coastal Parks Office.

"It’s not listing, it’s just stuck in the sand," said coastal parks director Scott Cross in a release. "Once the tide rises, the contractor should be able to pull it out with a tugboat and put it back in place.”

Cross said the barge could be put back into place as early as Tuesday depending on the weather.

Bob Hall Pier is undergoing significant construction after Hurricane Hanna destroyed the end of the pier in 2020.