Business

Netflix Poaches Snapchat Execs Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor to Lead Advertising Business

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Netflix has found the executives who will lead its advertising business.

The streaming giant has poached a pair of Snapchat executives: Snap Chief business officer Jeremi Gorman and VP of sales Peter Naylor, to lead its new ad venture, a spokesperson confirms to The Hollywood Reporter .

Gorman will be president of worldwide advertising for Netflix, with Naylor serving as VP of ad sales. They both start at Netflix next month.

In hiring Gorman and Naylor, Netflix has secured two executives with bona fides in both technology and entertainment. Gorman, who has been Snap’s CBO since 2018, previously worked as a senior ad sales executive at Amazon, and before that at Yahoo.

Naylor, meanwhile, has worked at Snap for just over 2 years, and before that was the head of ad sales for Hulu. He also worked as a senior digital ad sales executive at NBCUniversal.

Both will be familiar faces to many of the brand advertisers Netflix is hoping to secure for its new less expensive ad-supported tier.

Netflix announced its intention to enter the ad-supported video space in April, with CEO Reed Hastings citing “consumer choice” as a big reason for the strategic shift. “Allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price, and are advertising-tolerant, to get what they want, makes a lot of sense,” Hastings said at the time, adding that it appeared to be working for Hulu, among other services.

Now the executive who helped Hulu expand its ad business is helping Netflix build its own platform.

Then last month, Netflix announced that Microsoft would be its global advertising partner, managing the technology and sales for Netflix’s offering. Sources familiar with the deal said that Microsoft’s ad tech stack through Xandr, as well as its willingness and ability to iterate, and its commitment to privacy, helped the tech giant secure the deal.

