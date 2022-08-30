ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe teen being remembered after death following storm

By Simon Shaykhet
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wt9a8_0hbYHXx900

A heartbroken family is opening up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who came into contact with a downed power line.

“She was just an amazing person and best cousin I could ask for. My son adored her. It’s just really hit me hard when I found out she’s no longer here,” the victim’s cousin Tiffany Keck said.

Speaking with a heavy heart, she and the victim’s mother Martha Jean Hunter are reflecting on the life of 14-year-old Elizabeth Jacobsen .

“After the storm we had, my girlfriend’s daughter and Elizabeth wanted to go out back and walk circles, talk about boys and music, stuff teenage girls do.” Hunter said.

She added, “They smelled something sweet like a campfire. My daughter thought that it was a twig on the ground — my daughter loves sticks. I've got two huge sticks that belong to her. She thought it was a twig and went to pick it up, and 13,800 volts went through her body.”

She describes the loss as devastating.

Monroe police say it happened around 7:40 p.m. on Peters Street near Conant Avenue. The location is near the home, and the family is now planning to move to get away from the horrors of what happened.

The incident happened just hours before an 8-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after touching a live power line in Warren.

“(Elizabeth was a) Very happy-go-lucky girl. Very outdoorsy. Helped everybody and loved everybody. She loved scary movies. She would watch a scary movie and go to bed, then come running to and say, ‘Mom I can’t do it.’ She loved making people smile, helping. It was too soon for her to go,” Hunter said.

Monroe Public Schools is providing students and staff with counselors to talk with. Parents are also being encouraged to talk with their kids.

Letter to Families by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

DTE has pledged to cover funeral expenses. To help the family with moving costs, you can visit their GoFundMe page .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Monroe, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WTOL 11

Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack

OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Accident
13abc.com

Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy