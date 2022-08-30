ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Local man creates special garden to connect with Milwaukee’s youth

By Carole Meekins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7fAd_0hbYHVBh00

It could be called a garden with a secret power, a field that grows dreams, and a plot with a purpose. It’s located at 1313 W. Reservoir in Milwaukee.

“I was born to teach little Black boys that they can,” exclaims Andre Ellis.

He created a special garden as a way to connect with Milwaukee’s youth.

Ellis shares, “As long as they have their hands in the soil, they can keep them off the trigger of a gun.”

Ellis devotes his life to mentoring youth.

“You ask how many of you don’t know your dad, and 90 of them raise their hand. I'm not the birth dad I'm the earth dad," he said.

Ellis has mentored 24-year-old Anthony LaPointe since LaPointe was 14. Today, LaPointe is a student at UW-Whitewater. He was raised in a home with no father and considers Ellis his dad.

LaPointe notes, “Mr. Andre has always been like a safe haven."

He calls Ellis "Pops."

“It's like a nickname that comes with status to show him respect and to give him his flowers. It’s more of a respect. It’s not just a thank you from me but from other boys who benefited from him," LaPointe says.

Ellis has been there for thousands of youth over the years.

LaPointe adds, “You can go to Mr. Andre and you can tell him exactly what you're going through, he might even guess it.”

His garden has been fertile ground to keep youth away from the streets.

Ellis reflects, “There’s a lot of pain in our community. I get some of the most hard-core dudes, who have high-powered rifles and guns and instruments that come and see me before they make mistakes.”

Ellis believes we can all help struggling youth rise survive and thrive. He plants powerful messages outside the garden. It includes an annual black tie event for hundreds of youth.

"You give me three to six months in the garden here, we get busy they come here diligently every day, when I bring them back to the courtroom, they're going to have a job," Ellis said. "Just because you lack don't mean you have to lose. My approach is teaching the people on the bottom how to fly.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#1313 W Reservoir#Uw Whitewater
WISN

Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen

MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This September

Lights, flights and delicious bites make our calendar this month. Take a trip to Munich – without the airfare – at Bavarian Bierhaus’ Oktoberfest at Old Heidelberg Park. The menu features wurst-centric food options with Märzen and other traditional German brews on tap. Check it out any Thursday-Sunday all month long. The shelter is cozy rain or shine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family

Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5

Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye

With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Lucky's Ice House

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. The Miller Park Way area has seen plenty of changes over the years – after all, the busy roadway itself isn’t even 40 years old, and its namesake isn’t even named that anymore. But throughout it all, the Ice House has stayed consistent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal

MILWAUKEE - From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy