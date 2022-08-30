Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
fox8live.com
New Orleans council calls for full accounting of Sheriff Hutson’s spending
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans city councilman has called for a full accounting of Sheriff Susan Hutson’s expenditures after a FOX 8 report showed a man terminated as head of the city’s juvenile justice center, earned $175 an hour working for the sheriff. At first denial,...
fox8live.com
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
fox8live.com
More recall events for Mayor Cantrell held over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of New Orleans residents, again, lined up at multiple locations to sign a petition aimed at forcing a recall election for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Events were held Saturday in mid-city, Algiers, and New Orleans East. “I’m not happy with the direction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has fired its communications director, Timothy David Ray, after FOX 8 questioned her decision to hire him, and found potential issues with Ray’s contract and invoices. It comes just a day before the State Ethics Board was also set...
fox8live.com
Carjacking victims testify to council about Mayor Cantrell’s support of juvenile offender
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carjacking victims expressed their outrage and frustration before the New Orleans City Council about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s support in court for a juvenile offender. They say the mayor’s actions made them feel victimized again, prompting an apology from members of the council on behalf of...
fox8live.com
One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
fox8live.com
New NOPD ‘consulting Chief of Operations’ being paid with private funds
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fausto Pichardo, the new “consulting Chief of Operations” for the New Orleans Police, will be responsible for restructuring the struggling department. But FOX 8 has learned Pichardo will not be paid with city dollars to do so. The task ahead of him may be...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide in Behrman neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into a shooting in the Behrman neighborhood on the West Bank that left one man dead, according to the NOPD. Police say a man was shot near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets Saturday (Sept. 3) around 2:32 p.m. The victim...
fox8live.com
Public demands response to violent crime surge
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the past week, the NOPD investigated more than 10 homicides bringing the total murder count to 198 so far this year. “Carjackings are up 7 percent and armed robberies are up 42 percent,” says Rafael Goyeneche. Rafael Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says...
fox8live.com
Greater New Orleans Area non-profits collect water donations for communities in Jackson
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Non-profit organizations in the New Orleans area are working together to collect water donations from residents for those in Jackson, Mississippi, who don’t have safe drinking water. A Facebook post from officials in Jackson said most of the city’s residents should have near-normal water pressure,...
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
Kenner officials hope to move out of Esplanade Mall by the end of the year
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two months into his role as Kenner’s mayor, Michael Glaser is following through on his campaign promise to move city offices from the Macy’s building at the Esplanade Mall. Starting Thursday (Sept. 1), city council meetings will take place just down the road at...
fox8live.com
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
fox8live.com
Hit-and-run results in double fatality on Westbank Expressway; LSP investigating
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people have died as the result of a hit-and-run crash on the Westbank Expressway Friday (Sept. 2) morning, according to information from the Louisiana State Police. State police say the matter is an active investigation and that they will share more details when they become...
fox8live.com
Jalen Harvey found ‘guilty’ for murder of man selling dirt bike
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A jury reached a decision Thursday (Sept. 1) in the case of a man killed while selling a dirt bike. Jurors found Jalen Harvey guilty of first-degree murder. Last year, Harvey shot Joseph Vindel on the West Bank at the St. Germaine apartment complex. Vindel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Man found guilty of killing New Orleans real estate agent during dirt bike sale
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish jury reached a decision in the case of a New Orleans real estate agent killed while selling a dirt bike. Jurors on Thursday (Sept. 1) found Jalen Harvey guilty of the first-degree murder of Joseph Vindel. Last year, Harvey shot Vindel on...
fox8live.com
Bruce: September is here and our 4th named storm forms. No issues for us
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We flip the calendar to September and right on que. Danielle has formed and is way out to sea and will continue to move move NE over the next 5 days from any land. As for our weather, through the end of the work week we stay hot, sunny and mostly dry.
fox8live.com
Southern Decadence kicks off, celebrating 50 years
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southern Decadence has officially begun. It’s been 50 years of what’s known as the “Gay Mardi Gras” and one of the biggest events in the city. The festival is expected to bring in over 300,000 people this year. After two years off,...
fox8live.com
Brother Martin shuts out Madison Prep, 17-0
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders started their 2022 campaign with an impressive shutout of Madison Prep, 17-0. Torey Lambert rushed for 131 yards, scoring two touchdowns total. Clayton Lonardo goes 9-of-15 passing, 117 yards, TD pass. Last season, Brother Martin made it to the Division I semi-finals.
Comments / 0