ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

More recall events for Mayor Cantrell held over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of New Orleans residents, again, lined up at multiple locations to sign a petition aimed at forcing a recall election for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Events were held Saturday in mid-city, Algiers, and New Orleans East. “I’m not happy with the direction...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Elections
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide in Behrman neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into a shooting in the Behrman neighborhood on the West Bank that left one man dead, according to the NOPD. Police say a man was shot near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets Saturday (Sept. 3) around 2:32 p.m. The victim...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Public demands response to violent crime surge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the past week, the NOPD investigated more than 10 homicides bringing the total murder count to 198 so far this year. “Carjackings are up 7 percent and armed robberies are up 42 percent,” says Rafael Goyeneche. Rafael Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Gop#Fox News
fox8live.com

Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox8live.com

Southern Decadence kicks off, celebrating 50 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southern Decadence has officially begun. It’s been 50 years of what’s known as the “Gay Mardi Gras” and one of the biggest events in the city. The festival is expected to bring in over 300,000 people this year. After two years off,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Brother Martin shuts out Madison Prep, 17-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders started their 2022 campaign with an impressive shutout of Madison Prep, 17-0. Torey Lambert rushed for 131 yards, scoring two touchdowns total. Clayton Lonardo goes 9-of-15 passing, 117 yards, TD pass. Last season, Brother Martin made it to the Division I semi-finals.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy