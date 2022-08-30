Read full article on original website
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott hits 'treasonous' Republicans for 'trash-talking' GOP Senate candidates
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) defended Republican Senate candidates against "treasonous" party members who have questioned the chances of a GOP takeover of the upper chamber in the midterm elections. Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, blasted fellow Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), for both anonymous...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Barr after former AG dismisses Mar-a-Lago declassification claims
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to his onetime attorney general William Barr on Friday after the latter said there was likely no legitimate reason for his former boss to have documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago. In an interview with Fox News, Barr said that regardless of whether Trump...
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
WATCH: DeSantis calls Biden 'American Nero' over anti-Republican address
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone after President Joe Biden again, referring to the president as "the American Nero" on Friday.
Washington Examiner
Judge denies Steve Bannon's request for new trial in contempt of Congress case
Steve Bannon's bid for a new trial and dismissal of his contempt of Congress charges was rejected by a judge Friday. Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt in July for failing to comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee that demanded he turn over documents and sit for testimony. Lawyers for Bannon argued in an appeal that he was unfairly precluded from calling on key witnesses and prevented from leaning on a key defense argument during his trial.
MSNBC
Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Reichstag blunder
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
Washington Examiner
As Democrats offer massive new benefits, a refresher on pandemic check writing
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how out-of-control government spending has contributed to, and in some cases even created, the economic hardships Americans are facing today.]. Americans may have difficulty keeping up with the reckless pace of spending coming out of Washington these days. Last week,...
