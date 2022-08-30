ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venus Williams loses in first round at US Open

By Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams has been eliminated in the first round of her return to the U.S. Open.

Williams lost 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where younger sister Serena won a night earlier .

Venus Williams, 42, was given a wild card into the tournament she first played in 1997, where she was runner-up. She missed the event that she won in 2000 and 2001 last year with an injury.

Williams fell to 0-4 in singles matches this year. She has won at least one match every year since 1994.

