Huntingdon, Tenn.–Court of Criminal Appeals Judge John Everett Williams passed away Friday at the age of 68. Services for Judge Williams have not yet been announced. Judge Williams of Huntingdon was a long-time attorney and jurist, as well as a magician and actor. He took to the stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in early August, sharing stories of Huntingdon’s history at a bicentennial event called “Stories from the Past”.

CARROLL COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO