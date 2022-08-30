Read full article on original website
which is great because no one has one of those cars around here. Great way to wast money while you have a stop light by campus that has not worked in 3 months.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
thunderboltradio.com
Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday
An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
cilfm.com
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
wpsdlocal6.com
Work zone for intersection improvements in Murray starts Wednesday
MURRAY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans lane restrictions at a busy intersection north of downtown Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the intersection where U.S. 641-Business meets KY 2075 and KY 2595. This is at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North 4th Street.
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Calloway County, Kentucky seen Thursday traveling Southbound toward Tennessee
HAZEL, KY (September 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 1 is currently investigating the report of a robbery at The Murray Bank in Hazel, KY. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
westkentuckystar.com
Superload move along I-24 delayed until Sunday morning
The 480-ton superload scheduled to travel on I-24 today from Lyon County to Cadiz has been canceled and will resume Sunday morning. At 7 am, the third of five caravans of oversized industrial equipment will leave the Eddyville Riverport. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the riverport and I-24's Princeton-Eddyville exit 45.
radionwtn.com
Judicial Community, Carroll County Mourns Loss Of Judge Williams
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Court of Criminal Appeals Judge John Everett Williams passed away Friday at the age of 68. Services for Judge Williams have not yet been announced. Judge Williams of Huntingdon was a long-time attorney and jurist, as well as a magician and actor. He took to the stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in early August, sharing stories of Huntingdon’s history at a bicentennial event called “Stories from the Past”.
WTVC
Search for missing Tennessee man in Alaska continues
STEWART COUNTY, Tn. — A Stewart County man is still missing as his family continues to search for answers. 61-year-old Steve Keel was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska. The outdoorsman from Dover was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend. The pair arrived in Fairbanks...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Hazel
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 is investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, in Calloway County. Post 1 reports said a white male robbed The Murray Bank, and was last seen traveling toward Tennessee. The subject was approximately 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt...
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
kbsi23.com
Earthquake reported in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A earthquake was reported on September 2nd at 1:36 pm about 6 miles from Mathews, Missouri. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude of 2.6 with a depth of 21.2 km. There was no reported...
westkentuckystar.com
Gas leak briefly closes Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County
A report of a severed gas line shut down a portion of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County on Wednesday evening. The fire department blocked Old Mayfield from Bristol Drive to Clarkline Road for about an hour. ATMOS Energy made the repairs, and the road was reopened.
WBBJ
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray collision leaves one injured
A two-vehicle accident in Murray on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Murray police responded to the accident at the intersection of 4th and Chestnut streets, where they learned 56-year-old David Garland of Murray had been struck by 30-year-old Patrick Davis of Dexter. Davis reportedly told authorities he had...
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Meth, heroin among $166K worth of drugs found in South Fulton home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in South Fulton teamed up in a raid this week at a home that they were watching for some time. Three people are facing multiple felony charges. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. SWAT teams from South Fulton...
kbsi23.com
Commercial car crash leaves one fatality
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — (KBSI) One driver is dead following a commercial auto crash near the Portageville exit on Missouri I-55. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol has confirmed the fatality, while saying one lane is closed as officers work the scene. Vehicles involved include an SUV and...
