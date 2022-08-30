ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

AOL Corp

Sumner boys varsity basketball coach investigated after potential victims approach police

A Sumner High School boys basketball coach is being investigated by law enforcement after two potential victims approached the police. In a series of tweets Friday evening, the City of Sumner announced that the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District had placed the suspect on administrative leave. According to the tweets, the person has been prohibited from returning to the high school or making contact with any students. A separate online statement from the Sumner Police Department referred to the individual as “a coach on contract, not an employee of the District.”
SUMNER, WA
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

High School Football: Game highlights of week 1

Watch Week 1 highlights of high school football around the region from KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. Week one is always cool because there are matchups that might not otherwise be seen. Bothell and O’Dea, two powerhouse programs, went up against each other. They both went to the state...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle

NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022

On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
idesignarch.com

Unique Waterfront Estate with Its Own Tram Down to the Lake

This gorgeous luxury home in Medina, Washington offers commanding views of the mountains and Lake Washington. Located on a hillside lot, the home features a private tram down to the lakefront boat dock. A dramatic 2-story entry leads to the great room with coffered ceilings and walls of windows. A...
MEDINA, WA
seattlerefined.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle

What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Big Chicken Comes to Renton

There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
RENTON, WA

