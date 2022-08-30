ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

fox46.com

I-77 South reopens after crash near Exit 30 over Lake Norman: NCDOT

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delays were reported Thursday morning following a crash on Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 30 over Lake Norman, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on I-77 near Griffith Street in Davidson. NCDOT reported the crash was just prior to Griffith...
DAVIDSON, NC
WXII 12

Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building

WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Sports
WXII 12

Motorcyclist killed after head-on crash in Wilkes County

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Wilkes County. According to the State Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road. Troopers say a 51-year-old Elkin woman was traveling north on East Carter Mill...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store

The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Wake Forest wins home opener against VMI

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest opened the 2022 football season with a 44-10 win against VMI inside Truist Field. Quarterback Sam Hartman was out with a non-football-related injury. He has not been cleared to play, but he was on the sidelines with the team. It was quarterback Mitch Griffis'...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory’s Oktoberfest Main Stage Music Line-Up For 2022

Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest is excited to announce the music line up for 2022!. The Main Stage will be located in the Lowe’s City Park parking lot in downtown Hickory. Friday, October 8 will feature The Jamie Trollinger Band beginning at 7:15 pm. The Jamie Trollinger Band is a blues infused hard driving roots rock powerhouse.
HICKORY, NC
Charlotte Stories

NCDOT Building New $57 Million Bridge Across The Catawba

The NCDOT is about to completely replace the old Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge at an estimated costs of $57 million. The current bridge was built in 1933 and was officially named the Sloan’s Ferry Bridge. It was erected as a memorial to the Gaston and Mecklenburg County soldiers who fought in World War 1.
