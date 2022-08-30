Read full article on original website
fox46.com
I-77 South reopens after crash near Exit 30 over Lake Norman: NCDOT
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delays were reported Thursday morning following a crash on Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 30 over Lake Norman, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on I-77 near Griffith Street in Davidson. NCDOT reported the crash was just prior to Griffith...
WXII 12
Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at Hickory bar and grill
Filming for the reality show "Bar Rescue" is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record.
WXII 12
Motorcyclist killed after head-on crash in Wilkes County
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Wilkes County. According to the State Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road. Troopers say a 51-year-old Elkin woman was traveling north on East Carter Mill...
Taylorsville Times
The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store
The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
wfmynews2.com
Wake Forest wins home opener against VMI
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest opened the 2022 football season with a 44-10 win against VMI inside Truist Field. Quarterback Sam Hartman was out with a non-football-related injury. He has not been cleared to play, but he was on the sidelines with the team. It was quarterback Mitch Griffis'...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Wilkes County: troopers
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed in a crash in Wilkes County Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on August 27 on Easter Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road. A Hyundai SUV […]
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory’s Oktoberfest Main Stage Music Line-Up For 2022
Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest is excited to announce the music line up for 2022!. The Main Stage will be located in the Lowe’s City Park parking lot in downtown Hickory. Friday, October 8 will feature The Jamie Trollinger Band beginning at 7:15 pm. The Jamie Trollinger Band is a blues infused hard driving roots rock powerhouse.
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has died
Salisbury billionaire Julian Robertson has passed away at the age of 90. The generous philanthropist had given away over $1.3 billion since 1996. Let's take a quick look at his story.
Charlotte Stories
NCDOT Building New $57 Million Bridge Across The Catawba
The NCDOT is about to completely replace the old Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge at an estimated costs of $57 million. The current bridge was built in 1933 and was officially named the Sloan’s Ferry Bridge. It was erected as a memorial to the Gaston and Mecklenburg County soldiers who fought in World War 1.
Deputies seize 114 grams of meth from NC man driving car stolen from Charlotte: sheriff
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Dallas man is facing numerous charges after deputies seized 114 grams of methamphetamine from a car reported stolen out of Charlotte, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were told that a black Honda Accord reported stolen in Charlotte had been in the area around […]
WXII 12
3 injured during bar shooting at West End Opera House in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened early Saturday around 1:05 a.m. at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, near West End and Northwest Boulevards. Police say when they arrived, they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot...
Birkdale Village restaurant closes for $800K renovation, expansion
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — eeZ Fusion & Sushi closed its doors at Birkdale Village over the weekend as part of an ongoing renovation and expansion. The restaurant plans to invest $800,000 into upgrades to create a sleeker and more modern look, says Alan Springate, owner. eeZ has been a fixture...
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pursuit of a motorcycle in Burke County ended when the rider lost control and wrecked, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said two deputies were working on recovering a stolen U-Haul on Hayes Waters Road when a deputy saw a 1992 Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle with two […]
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
Woman arrested after stealing semi-truck, leading deputies on chase in Iredell County: Sheriff
A Statesville woman is facing multiple charges after deputies said she stole a semi-truck with a trailer and led authorities on a chase before she was arrested.
