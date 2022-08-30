Alton Holmes, age 74, resident of Brighton, Tennessee, departed this life Friday, August 26, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee. Alton was born February 14, 1948 in Moscow, Tennessee to Sam Holmes and Savannah Culver. He was one of eleven siblings in Moscow. Alton worked as a sharecropper picking cotton and corn in his younger days. He developed master carpentry skills and could build or fix anything – there was no task that was too small. Alton was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Family and friends filled his heart with joy and if you needed him, he was there.

BRIGHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO