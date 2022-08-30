Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Annual African Street Festival celebrates day two in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –An annual festival continues in east Jackson, bringing many from all over West Tennessee. It’s day two of the 32nd annual African Street Festival. Many people browsed what the vendors have to offer, from jewelry to skin care, art and more. One vendor says this is...
WBBJ
Lifeline Blood Services announces drives for September 2022
First United Methodist Church – Paris 9/1/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Simmons Bank – Bolivar 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Decatur County Middle School – Parsons 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m....
WBBJ
Foster Family Fair coming to Jackson September 10 amid need for homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Foster Parent Association is hosting a foster family fair with a variety of members and associations involved in the community to support potential and current foster parents. Renae Adelsberger, President of the Madison County Foster Parent Association, shares the need for this fair.
WBBJ
Lane College plans two day gospel event
JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information from Lane College, a special two-day gospel event will be held at the college this month. The event will kick-off on Wednesday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m. with the Lane College Gospel Explosion featuring Lane College Gospel Choir – St. Paul CME Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Community fridges open at two locations in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community fridges are now open to the public in the Hub City. Many individuals have worked hard to get these fridges up and running to help their community. The ribbon cutting was held Thursday at the Jackson Area Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency (JACOA) at 900 East Chester Street.
WBBJ
Mrs. Samone Polk Brooks
Mrs. Samone Polk Brooks was born on May 16, 1967. She departed this life on August 28, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Free Fair To Bring Fun and Excitement
The annual Henderson County Free Fair will bring fun and entertainment for everyone, September 12-17. 2022. The midway will open each night Monday through Thursday, at 6:00 p.m. those nights will feature a $20 bracelet. Friday will be School Day, with the midway opening from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a $20 bracelet day. Friday night the midway opens at 6:00 p.m. with a $25 bracelet. Wednesday is Industrial Appreciation night.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Mr. Kenneth Lee Kidd
Services for Mr. Kenneth Lee Kidd, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 3. 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the God’s Family Deliverance Ministries; 229 D Street in Bemis, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you...
WBBJ
Downtown Brownsville to see improvements through $100k grant
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is preserving their history, one block at a time. The State of Tennessee provides grants to towns to preserve historical buildings in their downtown area. “Every two years we have what is called the Downtown Improvement Grant to try and improve, repair, and...
WBBJ
Melvin Perry “Sonny” Ellington
Mr. Melvin Perry “Sonny” Ellington, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Ellington Family will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
WBBJ
Alton Holmes
Alton Holmes, age 74, resident of Brighton, Tennessee, departed this life Friday, August 26, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee. Alton was born February 14, 1948 in Moscow, Tennessee to Sam Holmes and Savannah Culver. He was one of eleven siblings in Moscow. Alton worked as a sharecropper picking cotton and corn in his younger days. He developed master carpentry skills and could build or fix anything – there was no task that was too small. Alton was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Family and friends filled his heart with joy and if you needed him, he was there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Judicial Community, Carroll County Mourns Loss Of Judge Williams
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Court of Criminal Appeals Judge John Everett Williams passed away Friday at the age of 68. Services for Judge Williams have not yet been announced. Judge Williams of Huntingdon was a long-time attorney and jurist, as well as a magician and actor. He took to the stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in early August, sharing stories of Huntingdon’s history at a bicentennial event called “Stories from the Past”.
WBBJ
John Riley Barham
Funeral service for John Riley Barham, age 68, will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Next Level Church in Henderson, TN. Burial will follow in Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Henderson, TN. Mr. Barham died Friday, August 23, 2022 at Tennova Hospital in Cleveland, TN. Visitation...
WBBJ
Julian Wiser officially sworn-in as new Madison County Sheriff
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Madison County Sheriff was officially sworn in Wednesday. Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was sworn in on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse. It was a large turnout with family, supporters and local leaders witnessing the event, many of them being men...
Dresden Enterprise
Greenfield Guardsman Relinquishes Command During Military Ceremony
The Tennessee National Guard’s 194th Engineer Brigade performed a change of command ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Jackson on Sunday, August 7. Col. Michael “Trent” Scates of Greenfield, outgoing commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade, relinquished command to Col. John “Corey” Kinton, who at that time was serving as the Director of Military Support for the Tennessee National Guard.
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Sanford Rodgers Cemetery Association Meeting Sept. 4. The Sanford Rodgers Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Sagamore Lodge at Chickasaw State Park. The meeting will follow a short time of worship that begins at 11 a.m. “Potluck” dinner and fellowship will follow. Email Sdenisebiggs@gmail.com for questions or more details.
radionwtn.com
Fire Fee Notices To Be Mailed Today
Paris, Tenn.–Property owners within the ESN122 area of Henry County should expect to receive their annual fire protection subscription billing from the City of Paris within the next few days. Notices will be mailed today, August 31st and payment is due by Friday, September 30th. Fires in the ESN122...
WBBJ
Alleged threats to Bolivar Central High School spark concern
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Claims about a potential threat at Bolivar Central High School left parents concerned on Wednesday. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters alerted us to social media posts claiming there was a rumor that a threat had been made against the school. We reached out to staff at...
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Comments / 0