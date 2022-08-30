Read full article on original website
Steve Alber
3d ago
good luck getting the cops to do anything I had a trespasser kicking at my dog . they didn't even look into it .. moral of the story cops won't do anything
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible
Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
🌳 Michigan's changing forests
Hello, it's Thursday and it's the first day of September. We are getting closer to the start of fall. And with the change of a season on the horizon, we talk today about climate change. It's an issue that remains a hot topic and it's addressed in our morning story. "Michigan has perhaps the most exceptional forest make-up in North America," writes environmental reporter Keith Matheny. However, forests in Michigan are being altered due to climate change, and it remains to be seen how the woods will handle this.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah
A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
FBI’s Most Dangerous Cities: Michigan Has 1, Neighboring State Has 5
Just before the Pandemic, the FBI compiled evidence, and numbers showing the 65 most dangerous cities in the United States. That 2019 data has now been released, and Michigan only has ONE city on the list, while neighboring states have multiple, including one that has FIVE cities on the list!
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks
Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
Michigan Cops Want to Know How on Earth a Dominion Voting Machine Ended Up on eBay
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that she is working with police to figure out how a stolen voter assist machine ended up on eBay, where it was auctioned off for $1,200. The machine, used to aid voters who need help to fill out their ballot, went missing from Colfax Township in Wexford County around the time of the contentious 2020 election. The machine was dropped off at a Goodwill store and was bought by Uber driver Ean Hutchison for $7.99. He said the machine’s little “Dominion Voting” label piqued his interest. He listed it on eBay with the title, “Dominion ImageCast X voting machine from Michigan, own a piece of history. This voting machine was one of thousands used in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.” Elections systems expert, Harri Hursti, told CNN he bought it for $1,200 then notified authorities. It’s not clear how the machine, which should have been under lock and key, ended up at a Goodwill.Read it at CNN
Big cat sighting in Northern Michigan prompts DNR investigation
The DNR said they are looking into images of a large black cat with a long tail captured by a photographer during a 5K race southwest of Traverse City on Saturday.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Body found near Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as a Chicago man
A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said. The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from...
Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist
Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
FOXBusiness
California business owner flees Golden State, heads for Alabama: 'It's crazy out there'
Derek Thoms, who owns several laundromats in California, said he moved his family out of the Golden State to Alabama because of the increase in crime. Thoms told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Monday that what prompted him to move his family to Alabama included the fact that the state has "low crime" and "more strict laws."
Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
