kalb.com
La. donating 300 trailers to Kentucky flood survivors
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is sending help to flood survivors in Kentucky. According to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, 300 trailers will be donated to Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. GOHSEP made the announcement in a post on Facebook Thursday, Sept....
kalb.com
Cenla Duck Derby
Mary Margaret Ellison is at tonight's Game of the Week matchup between Montgomery and Grant. Cenla Food Bank joins national fight to end hunger. The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign for an annual call to action.
kalb.com
Cenla Food Bank joins national fight to end hunger
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign, along with 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, for an annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced...
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
kalb.com
Vote for your Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 1 has come and gone in the high school football season. The rain was pouring down, but that did not stop the best athletes in the area from showing off their talent on the gridiron. With the poll below, vote for your Southern Air “Cool”...
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
kalb.com
La. leaders break ground for new women’s prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been six years since the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel was submerged in the 2016 flood. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, Sept. 1, aimed to put those days behind us. “We’re gonna have a facility here that is...
kalb.com
Alexandria firefighters respond to fire on Levin Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1923 Levin Street around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. AFD said they were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria hosting National Day of Service event Sept. 10
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. Local residents are asked to join the City of Alexandria and numerous community partners in a day of service to benefit the community on Saturday, September 10. “We are excited to be able to bring together so many community-minded partners...
kalb.com
LDWF schedules drawdown on Spring Bayou
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury have scheduled a drawdown on Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish for nuisance aquatic vegetation control, organic reduction, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the amount of giant Salvinia and Cuban bulrush in the lake, especially in shallow, backwater areas where herbicide applications to kill invasive plants are difficult.
kalb.com
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Alexandria Police Union could endorse a mayoral candidate for the first time following forum. For the first time ever, the Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833 could formally endorse a mayoral candidate ahead of the November election. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
kalb.com
Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
kalb.com
State superintendent visits Cenla over special ed. classroom cameras
kalb.com
Smart Medicine: Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Dr. Gary Jones, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. It is a chronic circulatory condition, which if left untreated can result in unnecessary limb amputations. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
kalb.com
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Circle K gas station locations are participating in a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.
kalb.com
Quack! Rain doesn’t stop Cenla Duck Derby
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, September 3, the T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum hosted its annual Cenla Duck Derby fundraiser. The T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum encourages kids to learn through interactive exhibits and activities. At the fundraiser kids and parents had the chance to race rubber ducks for a chance to win some great prizes. The Derby also included a bouncy house, food vendors, and other kid-friendly activities.
kalb.com
NPSO welcomes new K-9 Deputy
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is welcoming a new K-9 Deputy, Roka into their ranks. Roka is a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois who is certified in the detection of illegal narcotics. She will be joining her partner and handler, Deputy Adam Llorence patrolling communities in Natchitoches Parish. Both Roka and Deputy Llorence recently attended a two-week intensive training course at K-9 Concepts in Scott, La.
Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
KNOE TV8
Coca-Cola driver forced to drive to ATM at gunpoint in Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police in Louisiana are looking for suspects involved with the alleged kidnapping and attempted robbery of a Coca-Cola driver. It’s also believed they are involved in the carjacking of another person a short time later. The Alexandria Police Department said a Coca-Cola truck driver was...
