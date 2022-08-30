ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Kamala Harris to attend Durham fundraiser on Thursday

By Ashley Anderson
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z99qP_0hbYDoR800

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “An Evening with Kamala Harris,” otherwise known as a fundraiser for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, is set for Thursday in Durham.

An invitation for the event doesn’t disclose a specific time or location, but tickets from patron level to host level range from $10,000 to $50,000.

There was no indication whether Harris would be visiting any other part of the Triangle or would just be there for the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Society
Durham, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
WNCT

Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90. The woman was transported to […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WNCT

Man on scooter dies in Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a car Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter. Van Monroe, […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina

(WGHP) — Everybody likes to eat good food, especially North Carolinians. But the question on everyone’s mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like “food near me” and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger. Well, scroll no more, America’s Best Restaurants has compiled […]
RESTAURANTS
WNCT

Rivalry aside, UNC grad — the governor — honors Coach K

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Setting aside the heated college basketball rivalry, recently retired Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski was honored Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper — a two-time graduate of the University of North Carolina — with the state’s highest honor. Eschewing his favored Tar Heel blue tie for a darker Duke hue, Cooper held […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy