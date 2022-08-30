Read full article on original website
Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Searsport 3-2 in OT
The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team started the 2022 season with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Searsport Vikings. Rhiannon Sargent's goal with 40 seconds elapsed in overtime gave the Tigers the win. Sumner led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half, with a pair of goals by Brooklyn Newenham.
Golf Results – MDI – 189 Ellsworth – 214 Hermon – 222
MDI - 189. Thanks to Coach Roberts and Maurais for the scores.
Enter to Win Tickets to Christopher Cross at the Criterion in Bar Harbor
When Christopher Cross performs at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 7, we want to send our loyal listeners to the show. If you'd like to go, enter below for two (2) free tickets. LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns. Every beach town has its share...
Riley is Missing in Sullivan
Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
Sunrise and Sunset Times in Bar Harbor – September 2022
Happy September 1st! Here are the Sunrise and Sunset Times for Bar Harbor in September, 2022. The first day of Fall is Thursday, September 22nd. The Full Moon in September is on Saturday September 10th. According to tradition, the September Full Moon is known as the Harvest of Full Corn Moon.
Jesup Memorial Library to Honor Kids Who Collected $1000 This Summer Selling Lemonade
Back on July 1st we told you about a group of kids who were selling lemonade outside the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, to help with the library's 2 million dollar capital campaign. It turns out residents and visitors were generous and thirsty as these kids collected $1000!. To...
15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair
Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
19 Cruise Ships to Call 44 Times on Bar Harbor in September 2022
Provided the weather holds, 19 cruise ships will call on Bar Harbor 44 times in September 2022. Leading the way is the Norwegian Pearl, who will call on Bar Harbor 5 times during the month, followed by the Norwegian Breakaway who will call on Bar Harbor 4 times during the month.
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
Popsicles with the Principal at Pemetic
Attention all Pre-K to Grade 8 students attending Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor! You are invited to come to school this Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 12 noon to have a popsicle with the new principal of the school!. Dr. Christine Gray is the new principal and...
Bar Harbor Man Died After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle
A Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle. Emergency responders were called to Cross Street in Bar Harbor, in the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officials found that it was the owner of the vehicle who had been hit.
Community Closet’s Fill the Bus this Saturday at the Ellsworth Walmart
This Saturday, August 27th the Community Closet of Ellsworth will have a school bus at the Ellsworth Walmart from 9 to 5, and they and we are hoping you'll help fill the bus with school supplies. The start of the school year should be a time of anticipation for the...
Pet Of The Week: Gorgeous & Goofy& A Great Mouser…Meet Ophelia
According to the SPCA of Hancock County's Executive Director, Nicole Rediker, if you're in the market for a new housemate who will provide both companionship and entertainment, Ophelia is the cat for you!. "Look no further, because this beautiful brown tabby is the one! At not even a year old...
Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton
You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
Blue Hill Man, 26, Dies in a Single-Vehicle Crash
A 26-year-old Blue Hill man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Carson Crocker was killed in the crash that was reported to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill and found a maroon Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, belonging to Crocker.
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
Wine Lovers! Bangor Uncorked Returns to the Cross Insurance Center on Oct. 15
The event wine fans have been waiting years for is back. Bangor Uncorked returns to the Cross Insurance Center ballroom Saturday, October 15, and this year we’re uncorking more than wine! Sample dozens of wines from Maine and around the world, plus crisp Maine ciders and signature cocktails featuring local Maine spirits.
4th Earthquake in Washington County in a Week
When did Washington County become California? For the 4th time in a week, a earthquake rattled Washington County, and all the earthquakes have been centered around Centerville, Maine. The latest earthquake measured 3.0 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:55 a.m. this morning, August 17th. It was centered 2...
3rd Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Blueberry Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, August 20th
I hope you are hungry! The 3rd Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Blueberry Pancake Breakfast of the year is this Saturday, August 20th! And 2022 is special because it marks the 30th Anniversary since the crew has been serving! That's right, these started back in 1992!. The remaining dates for the...
