Balanced attack key to ESM girls soccer victory at Fayetteville-Manlius
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four different players found the back of the net for East Syracuse Minoa in a 5-0 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius on Saturday. “I’m very excited (about the win),” ESM coach Jaime Vollmer said. “It was a great win for us.”
Liverpool boys win high school hoops tourney at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Liverpool boys basketball team beat Henninger in the high school tournament championship game at the New York State Fair 53-45. Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors with 16 points. Jah’Deuir Reese added 11.
CBA shows its dominance, Averill Park wins a thriller, Shaker and Colonie fall in opener
TROY, N.Y. — CBA is off to a strong start defending its Section 2 Class AA title after decisive 55-0 win over La Salle. The second half turned into a battle of attrition for Averill Park but the Warriors hold on to a 26-21 win. Early season test of...
HS football roundup: Holland Patent cruises to win with first-half offensive explosion
Syracuse, N.Y. — Holland Patent put up 44 points in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with Herkimer and never looked back. The Golden Knights defeated the Magicians 51-7 in a non-league contest in Holland Patent.
Henninger football powered by offensive trio to victory over Nottingham in ‘city rivalry’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Henninger trio of Hunter Kirnie, Sean Hunt and Nishawn Everson powered the Black Knights to a 52-32 victory over Nottingham in Saturday’s non-league matchup of Syracuse teams. “It was really exciting to get this win right out of the gate, especially with-it being Week...
HS soccer roundup: Christian Brothers Academy boys off to best start in five seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer has started the 2022 season with two impressive victories, including a 2-1 win over Cicero-North Syracuse in their Optometrist Tournament on Saturday.
Solvay, Westhill win football openers; West Genesee edged by Whitesboro
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only one play kept a trio of area football teams from a clean sweep of season-opening games on Friday night. , attempting to go for victory in the last seconds of its game at Whitesboro, could not quite pull it off and took a 27-26 defeat to the Warriors.
Skaneateles girls soccer defeats Westhill for first time in over 15 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Skaneateles girls soccer team on Saturday claimed its first victory over Westhill in more than 15 years. Senior forward Maddy Ramsgard and sophomore forward Paige Willard each scored a goal as the Lakers blanked Westhill 2-0 in the non-league Class B matchup.
High school field hockey poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly field hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, field hockey rankings will be released on Tuesdays.
Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well
The Oneida football team finished last season at 3-5 overall. This year, they have a new coaching staff lead by VVS grad Matt McCoy, and say that they are better prepared than this time last season. Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well.
HS roundup: Ryan Colton’s hat trick leads Central Square girls soccer over C-NS
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ryan Colton scored a three-goal hat track as Central Square opened its 2022 Section III season with a 3-1 win over Cicero-North Syracuse in a non-league game Friday.
CNY boys soccer team puts up 19 goals in season-opening shutout
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nine players scored for the McGraw boys soccer team Thursday en route to a 19-0 victory over Brookfield. “We could have kept going, but we had a lot of guys in there and I think we spread it around pretty good,” McGraw coach Jamey Crumb said. “We never want to really do that to a team, but it could have been even worse.”
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Garrett Shrader looks sharp; Syracuse commits a ridiculous number of penalties (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The curtain came up on the 2022 season with an electric performance from Syracuse football’s defense, a balanced effort from a quarterback who looked really comfy in his new offense, an injury scare involving SU’s best player and a whole lot of penalties. Let’s...
Two second-half TDs, stingy defense give Corcoran Class A win over ESM (31 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two sophomores scored touchdowns in Corcoran’s 12-7 win over East Syracuse-Minoa in a Class A American Division showdown Friday. The game was scoreless throughout the first half. In the second half, the Spartans struck first. Daniel Gilkey cut past Cougar defenders and ran downfield for the touchdown and a 7-0 ESM lead.
Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams announce preseason event in Rochester
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University fans will get an early look at their men’s and women’s basketball teams in Rochester next month. Dubbed “Monroe Madness,” it will take place in the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial on Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the school announced. SU has termed it a “night of basketball-themed events, including scrimmages, shooting competitions and a chance to see this year’s men’s and women’s teams.”
Solvay girls volleyball coach claims first varsity victory in home opener (30 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Solvay blanked Institute of Technology Central (ITC), 3-0, on Thursday in Molly Cost’s first match at the helm of the Bearcats’ varsity girls volleyball program.
Baldwinsville edges Fayetteville-Manlius in girls tennis (53 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Baldwinsville defeated Fayetteville-Manlius, 4-3, in SCAC Metro League girls tennis action on Friday. Bees coach Paul Maestri recalled all of the tight battles between his team and the Hornets over the years, including ones that ended in a 4-3 result similar to Friday’s matchup.
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
Photos: Fans get the tailgate party started ahead of Syracuse football opener
Syracuse, N.Y. — Football season is here. The Syracuse Orange opens the 2022 season Saturday night, hosting the Louisville Cardinals in the first sporting event in what’s now called the JMA Wireless Dome. Fans hit the tailgate lots hours before kickoff, flipping burgers, shooting cornhole and knocking back...
