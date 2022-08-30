ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Utica, NY
Basketball
City
Utica, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Rochester, NY
City
Auburn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Basketball Tournament#Basketball Teams#New York State Fair#Ny State Fair#The Syracuse Black#The Solvay Youth Center
Syracuse.com

CNY boys soccer team puts up 19 goals in season-opening shutout

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nine players scored for the McGraw boys soccer team Thursday en route to a 19-0 victory over Brookfield. “We could have kept going, but we had a lot of guys in there and I think we spread it around pretty good,” McGraw coach Jamey Crumb said. “We never want to really do that to a team, but it could have been even worse.”
MCGRAW, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams announce preseason event in Rochester

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University fans will get an early look at their men’s and women’s basketball teams in Rochester next month. Dubbed “Monroe Madness,” it will take place in the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial on Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the school announced. SU has termed it a “night of basketball-themed events, including scrimmages, shooting competitions and a chance to see this year’s men’s and women’s teams.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy