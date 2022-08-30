Syracuse, N.Y. — Nine players scored for the McGraw boys soccer team Thursday en route to a 19-0 victory over Brookfield. “We could have kept going, but we had a lot of guys in there and I think we spread it around pretty good,” McGraw coach Jamey Crumb said. “We never want to really do that to a team, but it could have been even worse.”

MCGRAW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO