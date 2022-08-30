ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

McKinney captures Bristol Dragway Footbrake race in memory of son

BRISTOL — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning. Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge. While many loved seeing one of the home track racers win the race, there was a much deeper reason for the emotions.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

VanDyke wraps up fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth Kingsport Speedway track championship on Friday night. The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet finished 1.426 seconds ahead of NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer Jaiden Reyna in a No. 5 Chevrolet — also prepared in VanDyke’s shop — in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison

ERWIN — How long does it take senior running back Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. Only about 18 seconds, and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
UNICOI, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Wilkesboro, NC
City
North Wilkesboro, NC
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
North Wilkesboro, NC
Sports
WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone, Cyclones game moved to ETSU

Daniel Boone saw an opportunity that coincided with a difficulty. The Trailblazers, who are still waiting for lighting to be installed at their home football field, moved their Sept. 9 football game against Elizabethton to East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
VANSANT, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 2

Sept. 2, 1886: The Comet reported on a recent death. “Near Johnson City, Tenn., Aug. 28th, 1886, with typhoid fever, Miss Luelta May Whitesides, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Whitesides, formerly of Rainey, Penn., age 16 years, 5 months and 13 days.”. Typhoid fever, or typhoid, is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Kingsport Times-News

Cyclones, No. 1 Greene Devils renew fierce rivalry

Over the past five seasons, Class 4A teams in Tennessee have kept tabs on the rivalry between Elizabethton and Greeneville. That’s because one of these teams has played for a state championship in each of the last five years, winning four times.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery

(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
PINEY FLATS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Motor Speedway#Nascar Cup Series#North Wilkesboro Speedway
WJHL

Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

New Carter County sheriff Fraley lays out goals as term starts

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Fraley, a long-time employee of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, will start his term as sheriff at midnight Thursday. Fraley was formally sworn in at noon Wednesday. He spoke with News Channel 11 about some lofty goals he has for his tenure. Employed with the sheriff’s office since 1989, Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen take Bert Street Music Series stage

Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen rocked Bert Street during the third edition of the Bert Street Music Series on Thursday. The Bert Street Music Series is a free concert series sponsored by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
supertalk929.com

Glade Spring man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 19 crash

A Glade Spring, Virginia man died this week following injuries he suffered in a chain reaction crash last month. The State Police report says Jack M Worley, 76, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped for construction on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia on the afternoon of Aug. 19 causing the truck to run off the side of the road and strike an embankment.
GLADE SPRING, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy