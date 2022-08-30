Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
McKinney captures Bristol Dragway Footbrake race in memory of son
BRISTOL — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning. Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge. While many loved seeing one of the home track racers win the race, there was a much deeper reason for the emotions.
Johnson City Press
VanDyke wraps up fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway
KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth Kingsport Speedway track championship on Friday night. The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet finished 1.426 seconds ahead of NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer Jaiden Reyna in a No. 5 Chevrolet — also prepared in VanDyke’s shop — in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
Kingsport Times-News
Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison
ERWIN — How long does it take senior running back Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. Only about 18 seconds, and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
Shot Heard ‘Round Johnson City: ETSU fires off celebration cannon mid-extra point
ETSU football fans are perplexed by what happened with a celebration cannon gone awry. Johnson City, Tennessee will never be the same after Thursday night’s ETSU football game. Not since Old Crow Medicine Show gave us “Wagon Wheel” or the Head Ball Coach played all the sports at Science...
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Johnson City Press
Boone, Cyclones game moved to ETSU
Daniel Boone saw an opportunity that coincided with a difficulty. The Trailblazers, who are still waiting for lighting to be installed at their home football field, moved their Sept. 9 football game against Elizabethton to East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!
VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 2
Sept. 2, 1886: The Comet reported on a recent death. “Near Johnson City, Tenn., Aug. 28th, 1886, with typhoid fever, Miss Luelta May Whitesides, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Whitesides, formerly of Rainey, Penn., age 16 years, 5 months and 13 days.”. Typhoid fever, or typhoid, is...
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones, No. 1 Greene Devils renew fierce rivalry
Over the past five seasons, Class 4A teams in Tennessee have kept tabs on the rivalry between Elizabethton and Greeneville. That’s because one of these teams has played for a state championship in each of the last five years, winning four times.
Johnson City Press
Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
wjhl.com
Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery
(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
New Carter County sheriff Fraley lays out goals as term starts
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Fraley, a long-time employee of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, will start his term as sheriff at midnight Thursday. Fraley was formally sworn in at noon Wednesday. He spoke with News Channel 11 about some lofty goals he has for his tenure. Employed with the sheriff’s office since 1989, Fraley […]
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
Johnson City Press
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen take Bert Street Music Series stage
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen rocked Bert Street during the third edition of the Bert Street Music Series on Thursday. The Bert Street Music Series is a free concert series sponsored by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Bristol, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Battle High School football team will have a game with Virginia High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee sheriff announces addition of new Chief Deputy John Rose
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the addition of John Rose to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Rose will work alongside Chief Deputy of Administration John Lowry. Rose is a graduate of ETSU, earning an Associate of Science in Law Enforcement in 1982, a Bachelor of...
Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after being found in poor conditions
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is having to stretch its resources after nearly 30 animals were found in poor conditions. Shelter leadership say they were already at capacity when the puppies were found, but the animals are doing well and are ready to find their forever homes. “They’ve been medically […]
supertalk929.com
Glade Spring man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 19 crash
A Glade Spring, Virginia man died this week following injuries he suffered in a chain reaction crash last month. The State Police report says Jack M Worley, 76, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped for construction on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia on the afternoon of Aug. 19 causing the truck to run off the side of the road and strike an embankment.
