Xbox Facing Anti-Competition Probe In The UK Over Activision Deal, Phil Spencer Responds
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has said it is "concerned" that Microsoft's proposal to buy Activision Blizzard could "substantially lessen competition" for sales of game consoles, subscription services, and cloud gaming networks. In response to this, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer released a note in which he claimed Microsoft is not being anti-competitive.
Every Free Game For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Bundle Officially Confirmed by Microsoft
Microsoft has officially confirmed its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, which it had begun testing in Ireland and Colombia last month. Under the new subscription plan, up to four people will be able to share an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, with all the perks of that service included.
Ubisoft Changes Plans On Decommissioning Its Old Games
Ubisoft has temporarily hit the pause button on its plan to decommission online features for more than a dozen of its games, which included Far Cry, several Assassin's Creed titles, and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. Ubisoft explained that it was looking to "focus its resources" on its more modern titles, but there was concern that several of the affected games--such as Assassin's Creed: Liberation HD and Silent Hunter 5--would be virtually unplayable without an online component.
Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
Netflix's New Ad Tier Launching In November With 4 Minutes Of Ads Per Hour - Report
Netflix's new ad-based subscription tier will debut in November, according to a new report. Variety claims that Netflix moved up the launch date to get ahead of Disney+, which is launching its own ad tier in December. The new Netflix ad tier will go live on November 1 in "multiple...
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed - Trailer At Ubisoft Forward? | GameSpot News
Following a handful of leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series:Mirage. Unfortunately, that confirmation is all we’re getting today and the company has said more details will be shared during the September 10th Ubisoft Forward. For the time being we can look to the leaked information for a decent picture of what to expect.
Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 6 Games For Free This Month
The Prime Gaming Channel's September game-streaming lineup is live now. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream six games at no additional cost this month. This month’s lineup includes platformers new and old, a few racing games, and a massive action RPG for Prime members to check out on its cloud streaming service. You can stream these games on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire devices, and even some Samsung TVs.
How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect
Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition Is Back In Stock
After years of waiting following its announcement, we finally know when Bayonetta 3 arrives. The long-anticipated sequel releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. If you know you'll be checking out the latest adventure from Platinum Games, preorders are now live for two different versions of the game. The $90 Trinity Masquerade Edition is back in stock right now at Best Buy and Target. Retailers usually sell out pretty quickly, so snag one while you can.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
