Video Games

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Gamespot

Xbox Facing Anti-Competition Probe In The UK Over Activision Deal, Phil Spencer Responds

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has said it is "concerned" that Microsoft's proposal to buy Activision Blizzard could "substantially lessen competition" for sales of game consoles, subscription services, and cloud gaming networks. In response to this, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer released a note in which he claimed Microsoft is not being anti-competitive.
Gamespot

Every Free Game For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)

While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot

Ubisoft Changes Plans On Decommissioning Its Old Games

Ubisoft has temporarily hit the pause button on its plan to decommission online features for more than a dozen of its games, which included Far Cry, several Assassin's Creed titles, and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. Ubisoft explained that it was looking to "focus its resources" on its more modern titles, but there was concern that several of the affected games--such as Assassin's Creed: Liberation HD and Silent Hunter 5--would be virtually unplayable without an online component.
Gamespot

The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
Gamespot

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed - Trailer At Ubisoft Forward? | GameSpot News

Following a handful of leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series:Mirage. Unfortunately, that confirmation is all we’re getting today and the company has said more details will be shared during the September 10th Ubisoft Forward. For the time being we can look to the leaked information for a decent picture of what to expect.
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 6 Games For Free This Month

The Prime Gaming Channel's September game-streaming lineup is live now. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream six games at no additional cost this month. This month’s lineup includes platformers new and old, a few racing games, and a massive action RPG for Prime members to check out on its cloud streaming service. You can stream these games on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire devices, and even some Samsung TVs.
Gamespot

How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect

Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Gamespot

Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition Is Back In Stock

After years of waiting following its announcement, we finally know when Bayonetta 3 arrives. The long-anticipated sequel releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. If you know you'll be checking out the latest adventure from Platinum Games, preorders are now live for two different versions of the game. The $90 Trinity Masquerade Edition is back in stock right now at Best Buy and Target. Retailers usually sell out pretty quickly, so snag one while you can.
