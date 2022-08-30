Read full article on original website
Fresno Unified students will soon get free homework help 24/7
Tutor.com provides Fresno Unified students of all ages with one-on-one support around the clock from tutors who are experts in their subjects.
South Valley districts take extra steps to keep schoolkids safe from heat
School districts across Central California are ensuring students don't have to face the heat more than they should until the triple digits are gone.
thesangerscene.com
Sanger parents concerned about new bus transportation guidelines
By Anahi Jaramillo At the August 23, 2022 Sanger Unified School Board Meeting, over eight parents spoke about the transportation issue happening in their neighboring community. If the child lives within a 2-mile radius buses will not be provided for the students to get to school. Many parents are left with just a matter of…
fresnostatenews.com
Campus closed for Labor Day
In recognition of Labor Day, most Fresno State offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5. No classes will meet, and the Library, Kennel Bookstore and offices will be closed. The student-operated Gibson Farm Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, and closed Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4 and 5. The market will reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
asumag.com
California community college is building a $28 million performing arts center
Reedley College, a community college in Reedley, Calif., is constructing a $28 million performing arts center. The 24,000-square-foot McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts will be situated on the northeast corner of the campus, reports GV Wire. Spaces in the McClarty Center will include the 500-seat Pete Peters Theatre,...
Visalia, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tulare Union High School football team will have a game with Redwood High School - Visalia on September 02, 2022, 19:30:00. Tulare Union High SchoolRedwood High School - Visalia.
Largest federal grant ever for Central Valley Ag
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The largest federal grant ever awarded to a Central Valley group was announced on Friday. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) Coalition was selected as one of the recipients of federal funds that will go into modernizing the local ag industry, totaling $65 million. The group received the highest cash award […]
therampageonline.com
Game Room Reopens After A Two Year Closure
Fresno City College’s game room has reopened its doors to all students after being closed for nearly two years. The Game Room is in the cafeteria building opposite to the student lounge, and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for all students with a current Associated Student Body (ASB) card.
Fresno councilmember calls for audit of Community Medical Centers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias is calling for a state audit after an investigation by the Fresno Bee alleged that Community Medical Centers used state and federal money intended to serve low-income patients to fund the expansion of their Clovis hospital. He’s calling for an audit following a two-year-long investigation by […]
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
KMPH.com
Two arrested after Fresno County teen transported by force to Missouri School
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The parent of a Fresno County teen was arrested along with a former dean of a Missouri Boarding school after the teen was taken by force and driven to Missouri, says U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. 35-year-old Shana Gaviola of Clovis, and 41-year-old Julio...
Tulare County job fair returns in 2 weeks
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 1,000 jobs are available for job seekers at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, according to the Workforce Investment Board. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the Job Fair this week. The Job Fair will be Wednesday, Sept. […]
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Free concert draws several hundred fans to Hanford Civic Park
Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio. The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be...
mercedcountytimes.com
Former Merced cop grows firm that offers crisis training
It happened this same week in late August back in 2006. Paul Llanez was an undercover cop in Merced when he was involved in a shootout with a suspect that left one officer injured. Afterward, Llanez realized a crucial truth about his job: In a high-stress situation, a person always defaults to their lowest level of training, which could mean the difference between life and death.
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
Hanford Sentinel
Local theaters offer $3 movie tickets Saturday
With high temperatures in the 110-degree range this weekend, local theaters are inviting the community to chill out inside and watch a movie, or two, while sipping an ice-cold drink. To celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day, the National Association of Theater Owners is collaborating with thousands of theaters nationwide...
GV Wire
Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri
Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
KMJ
Fresno Mayor’s Veto Overruled in City’s Planned Parenthood Funding Issue
FRSNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno’s mayor had vetoed $1 million in funding for planned parenthood but city council overrode that veto on Thursday. Valley Democratic Assembly Member Dr. Joaquin Arambula had secured 9.5 million dollars from the state budget for local non-profits including a million for Planned Parenthood.
thesungazette.com
Former Tulare police chief becomes a marshal
TULARE – Retired police chief Wes Hensley thought he was done leading, but not for long as he leads this year’s fair parade as the grand marshall. This year the Tulare County Fair is honoring one of the city’s most recent retirees as grand marshal. Hensely said he is honored to have been chosen, after spending so much of his career on the other side, making sure things ran smoothly.
KMJ
Armed Suspect Arrested at Clinton & Millbrook, School Lockdowns Lifted
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Police have taken a suspect into custody and are lifting the school lockdowns that took place in South East Fresno on Wednesday afternoon. The Fresno Police Department said before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, officers were at an address on Kenmore Dr. where an armed suspect had barricaded themselves inside a residence.
