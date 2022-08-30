ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Another former Clemson WR reportedly being released

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iy49_0hbYD3EM00

Another former Clemson wide receiver is reportedly being released by an NFL team.

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing Cornell Powell, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

A fifth-round pick (181st overall) by the Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Draft, Powell was waived by Kansas City after training camp last year but then brought back as a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad, where he spent all of last season. He recorded four receptions for 34 yards in the preseason last year and had eight receptions for 51 yards in three preseason games this year.

Powell had a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior at Clemson in 2020, starting all 12 games while hauling in 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.

Another former Clemson receiver, Deon Cain, is reportedly being released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1564688871174053898

