The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City woman charged in fatal shooting of her husband
A Kansas City woman faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing her husband on Aug. 31 near Gillespie and Basie.
Lee’s Summit man charged in deadly shooting of his father
A 23-year-old Lee's Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
1 in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man shot, killed near Kansas City apartment complex
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a victim outside of an apartment complex on Harrison Street.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3000 block of Harrison
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of Harrison in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, KCMO police were called to the scene.
Suspect in Belton standoff pronounced dead, investigation ongoing
Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest in Belton have been put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby standoff.
Silver Alert issued for missing Independence man
The Independence Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing Independence man who was last seen Saturday morning
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
KCTV 5
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Man dies at hospital after shooting himself during standoff in Belton
A man armed with a gun Thursday caused a Belton elementary school to lockdown and school bus routes to change.
Overland Park police looking for male suspect involved in attempted kidnapping
Officers responded to W. 91st Terrace and Robinson Street in reference to an attempted kidnapping that occurred around 3:45 p.m.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
One seriously injured after motorcycle crash Saturday
One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday morning near Independence Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
KMBC.com
Independence police need help finding 86-year-old man
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 86-year-old man. Kenneth Scafe was last seen Saturday at 7:45 a.m. leaving his home near 39th and Crane streets. He's 6 feet, 210 lbs, wearing blue flannel pajamas, no shoes and a black Mizzou hat. Police say...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian hit and killed on 291 Hwy in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the highway in Independence on Thursday night. Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. The pedestrian involved died at the scene, and police are withholding that man’s identity until proper family notifications have been made.
Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
