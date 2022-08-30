ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
North Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Grand Jury#Murder#Violent Crime
KRMS Radio

Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County

The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant

A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMBC.com

Independence police need help finding 86-year-old man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 86-year-old man. Kenneth Scafe was last seen Saturday at 7:45 a.m. leaving his home near 39th and Crane streets. He's 6 feet, 210 lbs, wearing blue flannel pajamas, no shoes and a black Mizzou hat. Police say...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian hit and killed on 291 Hwy in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the highway in Independence on Thursday night. Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. The pedestrian involved died at the scene, and police are withholding that man’s identity until proper family notifications have been made.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
ATCHISON, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies

Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy