What is a Level 1 trauma center?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center. According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.
Patients angry over Atlanta Medical Center closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health care isn’t cheap in the United States. And for many who couldn’t afford it, Atlanta Medical Center, which was part of the non-profit group Wellstar Health System, was able to help. But now with AMC shutting its doors, many patients feel they’ve been...
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
'It's terminal' | Georgia twins with autism now fighting rare genetic disorder after being infected by COVID
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family said they're struggling to treat a rare genetic disorder their twin boys have been diagnosed with. Hunter and Grayson may look the same, but their mother, Jennifer Fausett, said the 6-year-olds are nothing alike. "For identical twins, you couldn't have two more opposite...
Standing with Survivors: Atlanta program aims to help victims of partner abuse
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In Georgia, there are more than 50,000 domestic violence crisis calls made each year. Atlanta leads the state in the number of domestic violence fatalities and near fatalities. With the burden of seeking safety often falling on the shoulders of the victim, available help is paramount.
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
Doctors worry of far-reaching impacts when Wellstar AMC Hospital closes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – No matter what city you live in, if there is a mass casualty event or natural disaster, trauma centers like Atlanta Medical Center and Grady Hospital are ground zero for patient care. With AMC closing, doctors are sounding the alarm. They’re fearful that Atlanta simply...
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
Where will Atlanta Medical Center patients, employees go?
ATLANTA — The announcement that WellStar plans to shut down Atlanta Medical Center is having an impact on other area hospitals that are already pushed to the brink. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Grady about the impact on them and what we know about what will happen to AMC’s staff.
Grady Hospital preparing to absorb patients with AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Grady Hospital will soon be the only level one trauma hospital in metro Atlanta. Atlanta Medical Center is scheduled to close its doors Nov. 1. “The closure of this hospital is going to put a lot of strain on the other health systems in this market,” said John Haupert, President and CEO of Grady Health System.
This happens every single night: Atlanta trauma surgeon talks about treating shooting survivors
ATLANTA - You see the shootings on the news. Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin sees what happens next, what bullet can do to the body. "It's terrible, it's really terrible," Benjamin says. "Patients come in, they're scared, obviously. They've lost a lot of blood." Dr. Benjamin is the trauma medical director at...
Mother fights to bring awareness after 23-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl overdoses are spiking in Cobb and Douglas counties. According to the Cobb and Douglas Public Health Departments, overdoses have increased over the last couple of months. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with a mother who lost her son to a...
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
Woman says Clayton home is ‘unlivable’ after mold found in daughter’s bloodstream
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — What do you do when your home is unlivable and your landlord won’t fix it? That’s one of the calls we get most frequently both at Channel 2 Action News and to the Clark Howard Consumer Action Center. That’s where Tameika Sanders called...
