CBS Sports
Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Placed on bereavement list
Suzuki was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. Players are allowed to miss between three and seven games while on the bereavement list, so Suzuki will be unavailable until at least Tuesday. Chad Wallach was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide additional catching depth behind Max Stassi while Suzuki is sidelined.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
CBS Sports
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Heads to bench Saturday
Bellinger isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger has gone 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over his last three games and will head to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Chris Taylor is starting in center field and batting sixth.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Likely done for 2022
Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Feyereisen recently felt additional discomfort in his shoulder and is "highly unlikely" to return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a pinched nerve in his shoulder since early June, and it appears he won't...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Likely to avoid IL
Yelich is day-to-day with neck soreness after leaving Thursday's game but is not expected to be placed on the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Manager Craig Counsell stated that Yelich irritated his neck on a swing, which caused him to exit Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning. The skipper noted that Yelich could miss a "couple of days" but there wasn't worry beyond that. The veteran outfielder has also battled back injuries throughout his career, though it's unclear if the issues are related.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Diagnosed with left calf contusion
Pivetta was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to a left calf contusion, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Pivetta sustained his injury while fielding a grounder in the top of the third inning Friday, and he was replaced to begin the fourth frame. The right-hander will presumably be monitored further before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start. If Pivetta is cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Exits with injury
Benintendi was removed from Friday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a double to begin Friday's matchup, but he appeared to hurt his right hand on a swing in the top of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Saturday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Will play, but not every day
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen presented reasons why Carroll will not be an everyday player over the final month of the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo said Carroll will play "a lot" but not "every day," because the prospect will need time...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bows out against right-hander
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat against a right-hander (Chris Bassitt) after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Though the Dodgers aren't yet pulling the plug on Bellinger as a strong-side platoon option in center field, his ongoing slump coupled with Trayce Thompson's hot-hitting ways could put Bellinger in danger of losing more work against right-handed pitching. Thompson, who finished August with a 1.056 OPS, will get the nod in center and will hit eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Out of lineup
Newman will sit Friday against the Blue Jays. Newman finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last five games. A lack of walks and power has limited him to a modest .707 OPS despite a .281 batting average, though he's hit the ball well over his last five appearances, grabbing eight hits. Rodolfo Castro will be the second baseman Friday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench
D'Arnaud will sit Saturday against the Marlins. D'Arnaud homered twice in Friday's series opener, giving him 16 for the year, but his reward is a trip to the bench. A day off was likely coming regardless of how he performed Friday, as he's started six of the last seven games behind the plate. William Contreras will take over Saturday, catching for Bryce Elder.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Pitches in relief
Megill (shoulder) struck out the side after entering in relief during a rehab outing with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The Mets are set to have a fully healthy rotation shortly, as Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is likely to return during the team's weekend series against the Nationals. That leaves Megill without a spot in the starting five, though he could pitch in high-leverage situations out of the big-league bullpen once activated.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Won't start Tuesday
Wheeler (forearm) won't start Tuesday against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Wheeler was targeting a Tuesday return, but he underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed some inflammation in his forearm, while interim manager Rob Thomson indicated Wheeler is getting better but is still experiencing discomfort. The team remains relatively unconcerned, but the right-hander will be re-evaluated Monday or Tuesday prior to potentially throwing a bullpen next week.
