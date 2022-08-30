ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'

If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad

The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants

The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants

Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday

Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022

The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Banda: DFA'd by Yankees

Banda was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday. Banda signed a major-league contract with the Yankees last weekend and made two relief appearances for the club during his time on the active roster. He allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning and will be cast off the 40-man roster after Ryan Weber's contract was selected Saturday.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Phoenix Sanders: Designated for assignment

Sanders was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Saturday. Sanders was sent to the minors Aug. 25, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Orioles claimed Anthony Castro off waivers from the Guardians on Saturday. It seems likely that Sanders will remain at Triple-A Norfolk if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits Thursday's game

Yelich was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. There were no details immediately released by the team. Tyrone Taylor entered the game in left field in Yelich's place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

O.J. Howard signing with Texans after meeting with Bengals earlier in week, per report

O.J. Howard has had a whirlwind of a week. He was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as Buffalo whittled its roster down to 53 players. Howard was reportedly set to join the Bengals before the defending AFC champions added several other tight ends to their practice squad on Wednesday. Howard's busy week culminated on Thursday as he will sign with the Texans after visiting Houston earlier in the day, according to Pro Football Network.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD

When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday

Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Called up Thursday

Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Oviedo spent a month in the minors but will rejoin the big-league club to start Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was productive over 14 appearances (one start) with the Cardinals earlier in the year, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Assuming he performs well during his team debut Friday, he should have a chance to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Managing biceps injury

Cabrera was removed from Friday's game against the Royals due to discomfort in his biceps, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 39-year-old is considered day-to-day.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run

The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Walks four in no-decision

Hill pitched four-plus innings in a no-decision against Texas on Thursday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Hill pitched his best game of the season his previous time out, striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. He couldn't carry over that momentum, however, as he tied a season high with four walks and was lifted after allowing the first three batters he faced in the fifth frame to reach base. Hill hasn't had many big blowups this season, but he's allowed at least four runs in six of his 20 outings, leading to a mediocre 4.52 ERA for the year. He no longer strikes out batters on a consistent basis, further dampening his value in fantasy.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Terry Bradshaw turns 74: Five fast facts about Steelers' Hall of Fame quarterback

"When you've got something to prove, there's nothing greater than a challenge." Terry Bradshaw's above quote in many ways defined his 14-year career as the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback. Selected first overall in the 1970 NFL Draft, the former Louisiana Tech standout was tasked with helping bring life into a franchise that had never won a playoff game. Bradshaw initially struggled to live up to massive expectations before helping deliver the Steelers' long-awaited playoff win at the end of his third season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out against lefty

Mullins is not in Friday's lineup against the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. With lefty JP Sears on the hill for Oakland, Mullins will head to the bench. Ryan McKenna is starting in center field and leading off.
BALTIMORE, MD

