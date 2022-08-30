Gov. Hochul: Additional federal funding on its way to help families who need child care

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that another round of federal funding will soon be available to families who need child care.

Hochul says the state is accepting the second round of child care provider stabilization grants. That means $343 million in funding will be open to school-aged child care providers and over 900 new providers.

The governor says 75% of grants will go directly to workforce support to help those taking care of kids.

"So, now we have to bolster them up. A lot of people left the workplace because they have their own families to take care of and a lot of stress on them. Now we want to make sure those individuals are getting assistance," says Hochul.

Nearly 400,000 children are newly eligible for assistance.