ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Hochul: Additional federal funding on its way to help families who need child care

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNZhD_0hbYCcoD00

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that another round of federal funding will soon be available to families who need child care.

Hochul says the state is accepting the second round of child care provider stabilization grants. That means $343 million in funding will be open to school-aged child care providers and over 900 new providers.

The governor says 75% of grants will go directly to workforce support to help those taking care of kids.

"So, now we have to bolster them up. A lot of people left the workplace because they have their own families to take care of and a lot of stress on them. Now we want to make sure those individuals are getting assistance," says Hochul.

Nearly 400,000 children are newly eligible for assistance.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy