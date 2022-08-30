ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Stony Brook University scientists see improvements for marine life in Shinnecock Bay

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Stony Brook University scientists released the findings Tuesday of a 10-year restoration effort for the Shinnecock Bay.

In 2011, the bay experienced a 99% decline in hard clam landings, the loss of much of its sea grass and a problem with brown tides .

Scientists developed a plan to restore the bay and say they have seen major improvements in conditions for marine life.

"What we've seen is a 1,700% increase in hard clam densities in the bay and then the outcome of what we hadn't dreamed of in the beginning -- the landings of hard clams in Shinnecock Bay also increased 1,700%," says Dr. Christopher Gobler, of Stony Brook University.

Scientists say they have also seen the end of brown tides in Shinnecock Bay.

Science
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

