Stony Brook University scientists see improvements for marine life in Shinnecock Bay

Stony Brook University scientists released the findings Tuesday of a 10-year restoration effort for the Shinnecock Bay.

In 2011, the bay experienced a 99% decline in hard clam landings, the loss of much of its sea grass and a problem with brown tides .

Scientists developed a plan to restore the bay and say they have seen major improvements in conditions for marine life.

"What we've seen is a 1,700% increase in hard clam densities in the bay and then the outcome of what we hadn't dreamed of in the beginning -- the landings of hard clams in Shinnecock Bay also increased 1,700%," says Dr. Christopher Gobler, of Stony Brook University.

Scientists say they have also seen the end of brown tides in Shinnecock Bay.