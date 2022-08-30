ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Luis Sinisterra’s first Premier League goal earns Leeds point against Everton

By Mark Walker
 4 days ago

Luis Sinisterra struck a second-half equaliser on his full Premier League debut as Leeds and Everton played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

The Colombia winger, who scored in last week’s Carabao Cup win against Barnsley, fired Leeds level in the 55th minute after Anthony Gordon had given Everton a half-time lead.

A point apiece kept Leeds in fifth place and was enough to lift Everton out of the bottom three, although Frank Lampard’s side remain winless after their first five Premier League matches.

Everton weathered the inevitable early storm without conceding any clear-cut chances.

Leeds’ crisp and accurate build-up play petered out on the edge of Everton’s penalty area and the visitors snatched the lead against the run of play with their first meaningful attack in the 17th minute.

Alex Iwobi picked out Gordon’s darting run with an incisive through-ball, which caught the Leeds defence flat-footed, and the latter raced in to fire a low shot under goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

It was the Everton winger’s second goal in successive matches and credit to the 21-year-old’s temperament amid intense speculation over a possible move to Chelsea.

Jack Harrison’s excellent ball across the face of goal just evaded Rodrigo , who headed Brenden Aaronson’s cross from the opposite wing soon after off target, as Leeds pressed forward again.

Rodrigo, and Leeds, were then dealt a blow in the 30th minute when the Spaniard was withdrawn after appearing to injure his shoulder in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Joe Gelhardt replaced Rodrigo despite the return to the bench of Patrick Bamford after a groin injury and Leeds continued to chase an equaliser.

For all Leeds’ pressure, Pickford did not have a save to make before half-time, but the England keeper was forced into action within 60 seconds of the restart.

He turned away Aaronson’s curling goal-bound shot and comfortably held Harrison’s low effort as Leeds swarmed forward.

But Pickford was left helpless in the 57th minute when Leeds drew level.

Gelhardt set Aaronson scampering goal-wards and his pass wide found Sinisterra, who fired a low left-footed shot inside a motionless Pickford’s left-hand post.

Tempers then boiled over, on the pitch and in the dug-outs. Gordon and Kristensen leant in with their foreheads and the subsequent melee was mirrored on the touchline after words had been exchanged between rival coaching staff.

Everton thought they had regained the lead through Demarai Gray’s angled shot, but VAR ruled he had been just offside.

Gelhardt flashed a shot wide at the other end and was denied by Pickford’s boot with another effort before being replaced by Bamford.

Both sides went in search of a winner. Leeds peppered Everton’s penalty area and Nathan Patterson’s late shot was saved by Meslier as the points were shared.

Natasha Jonas has sights on more titles after unifying super-welterweight belts

Natasha Jonas talked up the possibility of becoming a champion at multiple weights after she beat Patricia Berghult on points in front of a home Liverpool crowd to add the WBC belt to her WBO title.The 38-year-old outclassed the previously unbeaten Swedish boxer to the delight of the M&S Bank Arena crowd, with the judges scoring the contest 99-91, 100-90 and 100-90 in favour of the British fighter.Jonas (12-2-1) took control early on and despite going close to a knockout towards the end of the 10-round fight, she still did more than enough to clinch a 12th professional win.After becoming...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics

Trent Rockets seamer Sam Cook set his sights on England recognition after taking a starring role in the final of the Hundred.Cook bowled up a storm in his side’s nailbiting two-wicket win over Manchester Originals at Lord’s, taking four for 18 in his 20 deliveries.The seamer operated with the new ball and came back at the death, taking out Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby and Richard Gleeson as he showed off his white-ball skills with a series of precision yorkers.The 25-year-old is building an enviable trophy cabinet, having already won two LV= County Championships, a Vitality Blast and...
SPORTS
