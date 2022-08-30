ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans make it another good day for Britain at US Open

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7t66_0hbYCQAN00

Britain’s positive start to the US Open continued with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans making it five players through to the second round.

Norrie kept his focus amid wavering effort levels from unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire to win 6-0 7-6 (1) 6-0 while Evans produced a high-quality performance to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-1 6-1.

After 10 British players made the second round at Wimbledon , the most since 1984, this is already the joint best US Open since 1981 in terms of Britons through to round two – with defending champion Emma Raducanu still to play.

Andy Murray , Harriet Dart and Jack Draper all won their matches on Monday, with the latter marking his highly anticipated debut with a straight-sets win over Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Draper is enjoying learning from his more experienced compatriots and the 20-year-old believes there has been a change in attitude towards British tennis.

“It’s fun having guys who you know and practise with and who support you,” he said. “As a nation now I feel like we’re being respected as having a lot of great tennis players. It’s exciting for sure, and as a young player as well I feed off their energy.”

The Lawn Tennis Association has set a goal of being one of the most respected nations for player development, but Evans is wary of too many pats on the back.

The 32-year-old has been a critic of the LTA in the past, and he fears the picture, certainly in the men’s game, is not as rosy as it may appear.

He said: “After Jack, what is there? There’s a gaping hole. Our best junior, Jack Pinnington-Jones, is going to university. Jack was funded very well and he’s done (things) his way and that’s one but there were other people as well – you can’t say it’s money well spent.

“It’s in a good spot, I’m not saying it’s not, but we need some more I think. If we start saying we’re doing really well, we’ll rest on our laurels.”

Whether other young players come through to join him or not, it appears Draper has all the tools to get to the top of the game.

He is already on the verge of breaking into the top 50 having climbed more than 200 places since the start of the season and has the belief to match his considerable talents.

Draper, who claimed his first top-10 win in Montreal earlier this month with victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas , said of taking on sixth seed Auger-Aliassime: “I have had a lot of confidence boosters in the last few weeks and months now.

“I fear no one going into this tournament. Anyone I play against, I believe I can win. But obviously it’s going to be a very tough match. He is top 10 for a reason. He is a great player.

“He can take the racket out of your hand. So hopefully we play a good match. I don’t know too much about him – I have never hit with him or played him ever. It will be good to go out and play against him.”

Murray will look to reach the third round here for the first time since 2016 while Dart’s reward for the best victory of her career over Daria Kasatkina is a second-round date with Hungary’s Dalma Galfi.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk snubs Victoria Azarenka handshake after US Open victory

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk declined to shake the hand of her Belarusian opponent Victoria Azarenka after their second-round match at the US Open.Kostyuk has been the most vocal critic of the lack of condemnation from Russian and Belarusian players to the invasion of her country.After Azarenka’s 6-2 6-3 victory, 20-year-old Kostyuk did not offer her hand to her opponent, instead holding out her racket for a cursory tap.Kostyuk said: “I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now. I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win

Petra Kvitova took inspiration from Serena Williams as she saved match points to defeat Garbine Mugurza and reach the fourth round of the US Open.A tense clash between the two former grand slam champions saw Kvitova save two match points to force a deciding tie-break before eventually taking her fourth match point in a 5-7 6-3 7-6 (10) victory.Kvitova watched Williams’ emotional final match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday evening, when she battled to the end, finding winners on five match points.This is what it means ❤️🥲 #usopen pic.twitter.com/cDbnP9EoHY— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 3, 2022“I saw those match points when...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal defeats Richard Gasquet to move to US Open fourth round

Rafael Nadal avoided any more on-court mishaps as he defeated Richard Gasquet for the 18th consecutive time to move through to the fourth round of the US Open.The former junior rivals first played at tour level back in 2004 and Nadal has won every encounter across 18 years.Gasquet has not won a set since 2008 and for more than an hour even a game was beyond him. He eventually stopped the rot at 6-0 3-0, accepting the crowd’s acclaim, and at least made a fight of it in the third before going down 6-0 6-1 7-5.Vamos, @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/6XIMbmzzGV— US Open...
TENNIS
The Independent

Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets

Dan Evans’ US Open run came to an end with a four-set defeat by former champion Marin Cilic in the third round.Evans was hoping to match last year’s string of performances at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16, but on Saturday he came out on the losing side of a near four-hour tussle on Court 17, going down 7-6 (11) 6-7 (3) 6-2 7-5.The British number two will rue the three set points he missed in the first-set tie-break, with Cilic just proving the stronger at the big moments.Cilic rising 💪Don't look now but our 2014 champion is...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Jack Draper
The Independent

Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams bursts out laughing after being asked what she did in her bathroom break at US Open

Serena Williams joked that a much-needed bathroom break helped her advance to the third round of the 2022 US Open after her stunning second round victory against Anett Kontaveit.The 40-year-old tennis star took on Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, who is ranked number two in the world, during Wednesday night’s match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. While she struggled during the second set, Williams emerged from the locker room during the break and dominated the third set with a final score of 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.Speaking to the press after her second round victory, Williams was asked by...
TENNIS
The Independent

Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification

England boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her pride in her players’ efforts after the European champions secured World Cup qualification with a 2-0 away victory over Austria.Returning to action just over a month on from their Euros triumph, the Lionesses needed a point in Wiener Neustadt to seal top spot in Group D and a place at next summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.They ended up with all three following a seventh-minute finish from Alessia Russo – brought into the side as a replacement for retired record scorer Ellen White – and a Nikita Parris strike to wrap things up...
SPORTS
The Independent

US Open 2022 order of play: Day 6 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins

The US Open continues today as we head into the first weekend of the New York-based tournament. And there are a host of star names in action on the opening Saturday.Rafael Nadal is the headline player as the Spaniard looks to fully overcome an abdominal injury and capitalise on Novak Djokovic’s absence to extend his lead in the battle for most men’s singles grand slams.After the disappointment for the home crowd at Serena Williams’ exit and quite possibly the end of her career at the hands of Croatian-Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, attention turns to Danielle Collins.A huge stage for the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Czech#British#Britons#Lta
The Independent

Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune

Cameron Norrie denied using gamesmanship during his third-round win over Holger Rune at the US Open.The British number one is continuing to live up to his top-10 ranking and kept 19-year-old Rune at arm’s length during a 7-5 6-4 6-1 victory at Flushing Meadows to reach the fourth round for the first time.Rune, already the highest-ranked Danish man in history and a French Open quarter-finalist this year, has a reputation as a spiky character and during the second set he protested to the umpire about Norrie catching his ball toss before serving.Cam Norrie reaches the @usopen 4th round for the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff

Tyson Fury got involved in the main event at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff before closing the show with a singalong.World heavyweight champion boxer Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, was in the crowd at the Principality Stadium before becoming involved in the headline clash between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Scottish star Drew McIntyre.When Austin Theory attempted to capitalise on the brutal contest by cashing in his ‘money in the bank’ contract on the champion, Fury emerged to floor the 25-year-old with a big right hand.GET IT UP YA BIG DOSSER!!!!!@Tyson_Fury #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/nnUOz4hXU8—...
WWE
The Independent

UFC Paris time: When does Gane vs Tuivasa start in UK and US this weekend?

The UFC heads to France for the first time ever this weekend, as fans in Paris prepare to cheer on a hometown heavyweight in the main event.Ciryl Gane will renew his pursuit of the undisputed heavyweight title when he takes on Tai Tuivasa on Saturday, seven months after coming up short in a unification bout with Francis Ngannou.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC Paris – latest fight updates and resultsGane held the interim belt from last August until this January, when former teammate Ngannou put on a surprisingly efficient wrestling display to outpoint the previously unbeaten Frenchman.Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in...
UFC
The Independent

Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey hailed as Oval Invincibles defend Hundred crown

Oval Invincibles captain Suzie Bates hailed her side’s match-winning duo of Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey after they ensured the Women’s Hundred trophy will be staying in south London for a second year.Having won last year’s inaugural title, the Invincibles defended their crown with a five-wicket win over rivals Southern Brave in front of a record crowd at Lord’s.An audience of 20,840, the most ever for a domestic women’s match in England, saw the Invincibles edge out the Brave for the second year in a row as they chased down a gentle target of 102 with six balls remaining.The pair...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy