Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91, Russian news agencies report

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Mikhail Gorbachev , the last Soviet Union leader, has died aged 91, according to Russian news agency reports on Tuesday, August 30.

Gorbachev was widely credited with ending the Cold War, and championed democracy-oriented reform and arms control as Soviet leader in the 1980s.

Russian critics have placed blame on Gorbachev for the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.

Partnerships formed by Gorbachev with the US and the West led to the end of the Iron Curtain in Europe and the reunification of Germany.

Russia’s Central Clinical Hospital said Gorbachev died “after a serious and protracted disease.”

The Independent

Gorbachev funeral: Russians say farewell to former Soviet leader as Putin ‘too busy’ to attend

Russians have paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union who helped bring an end to the Cold War. A public farewell service was held in Moscow on Saturday morning for Mr Gorbachev, who died earlier this week aged 91 – but President Vladimir Putin was nowhere to be seen.Hundreds of people lined up outside the Hall of Columns to pay their respects at the place where former Soviet leaders, such as Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Lenin, were remembered.John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia, and Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, were among the political...
EUROPE
The Independent

Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

As Moscow paid last respects to Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday, residents of the far-away village where he spent his youth lauded him too.The Soviet Union's reformist last leader, who died Tuesday at age 91, grew up in Privolnoye, a village of about 3,000 in southern Russia's Stavropol region, the son of peasants. He retained the region's distinct accent until his last days and held onto a village-bred boy's common touch.Although he went away to Moscow, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) to the north for university, he returned to the region and began rising through the ranks of the communist...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin skips Gorbachev’s funeral in Moscow

Thousands of mourners turned out to pay their respects to former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, but one prominent Russian was notably absent: President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin did not declare a state funeral for Mr Gorbachev, highlighting the current administration's unwillingness to celebrate the last leader of the Soviet Union, according to a report in the Associated Press. Mr Gorbachev is largely credited as having brought down the Iron Curtain and ending the communist way of life in Russia. While he is celebrated in the US for bringing about the end of the Soviet Union, his legacy is...
EUROPE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
