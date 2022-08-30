ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Comments / 135

Daryl Davis
3d ago

Oberlin College supported the protesters by supplying food , printing flyers on school equipment with school resources , allowing students to leave class to protest , some students received credit for protesting and College officials made comments to news outlets saying the student ( thieves) did nothing wrong and the Gibsons should not have protected their store or called the police . After the incident the College tried to establish a program where businesses in the city would notify them instead of calling police for students shoplifting or for other crimes and let the College handle dissaplin . The College administration not only supported the criminals and protesters they defamed the Gibsons with their statements and news releases , were found liable and have lost all appeals it is time for Oberlin College to Pay the Gibsons .

Reply(24)
72
Debby Hoyman
4d ago

The only challenges have been Oberlin refusing to pay, appeal after appeal & loosing. This liberal college has plenty of $$$$, time to pay up - long overdue.

Reply(10)
47
Carrie Law
3d ago

We all listened and watched what happened and the collage was definitely in the middle of it....She is not staying the facts.

Reply(3)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oberlin College#The Judgment#Education#The Ohio Supreme Court#District Court Of Appeals#The Supreme Court
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oberlin, OH
The Hill

Federal court cancels upcoming hearing on possession of Trump attorney’s phone

A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone during the execution of a search warrant that he argued was unlawful.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in last-ditch attempt to have conviction overturned by claiming she had only ever acted in good faith

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has appeared in federal court in a longshot attempt to have her fraud conviction tossed out ahead of her October sentencing. Holmes appeared on Thursday at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, where her attorneys argued that no rational juror could have found her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt -- as 12 jurors did find when they convicted her in January.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Prisoner seen in Netflix’s The Innocent Man has murder conviction reinstated after previously being granted relief

A prisoner featured in the Netflix documentary series The Innocent Man has had his murder conviction and life sentence reinstated after previously being granted relief.Thomas Ward, known to the public as Tommy Ward, was convicted in 1999 of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, Oklahoma.In 2020, District Judge Paula Inge vacated his conviction, dismissed the charges against him, and ordered him set free. Ward remained in prison while the state appealed the ruling, The Associated Press reported at the time.However, court documents filed on Monday (29 August) show that on Friday (26 August), Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal...
ADA, OK
The Associated Press

Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history when the Conception went down in flames Sept. 2, 2019, near an island off the coast of Santa Barbara. All 33 passengers and a crew member who were trapped in a bunk room below deck died. Captain Jerry Boylan, 68, failed to follow safety rules, federal prosecutors said. He was accused of “misconduct, negligence and inattention” by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on the boat when the fire ignited. But the indictment failed to specify that Boylan acted with gross negligence, which U.S. District Judge George Wu said was a required element to prove the crime of seaman’s manslaughter and must be listed in the indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Judge upholds two of Delaware auditor's three convictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday upheld two convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a jury’s third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision, Superior Court Judge William Carpenter Jr. rejected Kathy McGuiness’ request for a new trial. Carpenter is now expected to schedule a sentencing date on the charges, each of which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison but a presumptive sentence of probation. “Once sentenced, Ms. McGuiness intends to appeal her conviction to the Delaware Supreme Court, where we will point out the legal and factual errors that led to her being wrongly convicted for a crime that she did not commit,” defense attorney Steve Wood said in a prepared statement.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

CBS News

535K+
Followers
64K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy