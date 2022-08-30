ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

Related
B93

3 Amusement Parks Near West Texas To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend!

You don't have to head to Dallas or San Antonio to find an amusement park. Yes, those cities have awesome amusement parks and have the BIG ONES. But, did you know here in Midland Odessa we are actually a drive away from amusement parks to the North and West of us? Yes, and 2 of the 3 are just 2 to 3 hours away! Hit one up this Labor Day Weekend!
MIDLAND, TX
B93

What’s Happening This Weekend At The Permian Basin Fair

The 46th Permian Basin Fair and Expo, Celebrating Red, White, and Blue In 2022, kicks off tomorrow at the Ector County Coliseum. As in previous years, you can expect to enjoy, great shows, music, the carnival, a petting zoo and so much more. The fair kicks off tomorrow, September 2nd, and will run through September 10th.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownwood, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
B93

Five Quick Labor Day Getaways From Midland/Odessa!

We all know Texas is so big you can travel for days and never leave the state, which means there is so much to do, that you don't have to leave the state. I always see people on social media looking for family-friendly adventures to go on right here in our great state. Pick anywhere you want to go in the state and I am about to take you there. Here are some quick getaways you can take from Midland/Odess over the Labor Day holiday weekend:
MIDLAND, TX
B93

5 Fun Facts About Pumpkin Spice Latte Hitting Starbucks In Midland Odessa Today!

Well, with all the rain lately, it does feel like fall already here in the Permian Basin! This should help that feeling. The PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE hits Midland Odessa Starbucks today! Check your local favorite store to make sure they are rolling it out. Nationwide, the PUMPKIN is back! And, before you order, here are 5 FUN FACTS you should know about the Pumpkin Latte according to delish.com.
ODESSA, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy