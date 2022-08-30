Read full article on original website
Related
$3 Dollar Movies? Yep, This Is WHEN IT HAPPENS Here In Midland Odessa!
Remember the $1 Dollar Movies back in the day? Use to love hitting those up way back when. Well, it's not $1 a dollar but it's close! This Saturday is National Cinema Day and a bunch of Theaters are having $3 ticket prices all day for any movie on Saturday.
3 Amusement Parks Near West Texas To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend!
You don't have to head to Dallas or San Antonio to find an amusement park. Yes, those cities have awesome amusement parks and have the BIG ONES. But, did you know here in Midland Odessa we are actually a drive away from amusement parks to the North and West of us? Yes, and 2 of the 3 are just 2 to 3 hours away! Hit one up this Labor Day Weekend!
Ask Midland Odessa – Introduced MY EX As A Friend To My Current Man!
Ruth- Just tell him. You already said you feel guilty you didn't. Let him know why you didn't tell him and move on. An ex is an ex for a reason!. Steve- Hate to tell you, but he already knows. Most of the time we can tell if a GUY in your past was just a friend or more than that.
What’s Happening This Weekend At The Permian Basin Fair
The 46th Permian Basin Fair and Expo, Celebrating Red, White, and Blue In 2022, kicks off tomorrow at the Ector County Coliseum. As in previous years, you can expect to enjoy, great shows, music, the carnival, a petting zoo and so much more. The fair kicks off tomorrow, September 2nd, and will run through September 10th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feel Like You Saw More Rain in August Than You Have in a While? It Was One For the Midland Record Books
Rain is something we do not take for granted here in Midland/Odessa, with over 250 days of sunshine a year and temperatures in the summer regularly getting into triple digits, we welcome the wet stuff falling on our heads at any time. So if it seemed like there was a...
All New Seize The Deal This Week With $60 Midland/Odessa Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards For $30
Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am Friday morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. Available: 09/02/2022 09:00AM. Texas...
Five Quick Labor Day Getaways From Midland/Odessa!
We all know Texas is so big you can travel for days and never leave the state, which means there is so much to do, that you don't have to leave the state. I always see people on social media looking for family-friendly adventures to go on right here in our great state. Pick anywhere you want to go in the state and I am about to take you there. Here are some quick getaways you can take from Midland/Odess over the Labor Day holiday weekend:
5 Fun Facts About Pumpkin Spice Latte Hitting Starbucks In Midland Odessa Today!
Well, with all the rain lately, it does feel like fall already here in the Permian Basin! This should help that feeling. The PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE hits Midland Odessa Starbucks today! Check your local favorite store to make sure they are rolling it out. Nationwide, the PUMPKIN is back! And, before you order, here are 5 FUN FACTS you should know about the Pumpkin Latte according to delish.com.
B93
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0