Crestwood, MO

More than 50 McBride homes sold after grand opening in Crestwood

KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

A new subdivision being built at the old Crestwood Plaza site has sold more than 50 of its 81 home sites in about a week. Erin Hardebeck of McBride and Sons Homebuilders told KMOX that it's not always like this.

"Crestwood Crossing has definitely surprised us all," Hardebeck said. "We knew it was going to be a home run from the beginning with all the pent-up demand in the area and all the people on our interest list, but I don't think we were quite ready for all the people that showed up days in advance to camp out."

She said the people waiting in line all got along and even had pizza together.

"We were very lucky that all the people that purchased during this grand opening have been so happy and so civil with each other during this whole process."

She added that most of the buyers are families with children who want to move up to a bigger home in Crestwood and stay in the Lindbergh school district.

Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
KMOX News Radio

