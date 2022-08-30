More than 50 McBride homes sold after grand opening in Crestwood

A new subdivision being built at the old Crestwood Plaza site has sold more than 50 of its 81 home sites in about a week. Erin Hardebeck of McBride and Sons Homebuilders told KMOX that it's not always like this.

"Crestwood Crossing has definitely surprised us all," Hardebeck said. "We knew it was going to be a home run from the beginning with all the pent-up demand in the area and all the people on our interest list, but I don't think we were quite ready for all the people that showed up days in advance to camp out."

She said the people waiting in line all got along and even had pizza together.

"We were very lucky that all the people that purchased during this grand opening have been so happy and so civil with each other during this whole process."

She added that most of the buyers are families with children who want to move up to a bigger home in Crestwood and stay in the Lindbergh school district.