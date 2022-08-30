ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Woman with one conviction for setting fires charged with setting fire at Manette house

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
A woman who pleaded guilty to setting a fire at an East Bremerton apartment complex in January was charged with arson for setting another small fire in the early morning hours Saturday outside a house in Manette.

Karen Alexandra Vogt, 24, is accused of setting fire to wood shingles early Saturday and placing them next to a house on the 1100 block of Shore Drive. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. when a neighbor noticed an “unusual glowing light” from outside.

When neighbors went to investigate, they told a Bremerton police officer they found a fire, which they doused with a pitcher of water they discovered nearby.

The fire had scorched a brick facade on the house, where cedar shakes had been piled and lit on fire, according to documents filed in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Vogt was found nearby at Bachmann Park and arrested after a witness who saw somebody walking away from the fire identified her by the bags she was carrying.

In an interview with police, Vogt said the water pitcher found at the scene belonged to her. She was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail. On Monday prosecutors, charged Vogt with a count of second-degree arson.

Vogt was arrested on Jan. 8 for setting small fires at about 5 a.m. outside the Parkridge Apartments, 2600 Fir Ave. No injuries were reported in the fires and Vogt exhibited signs of being in mental crisis, according to court documents.

Seventeen days after pleading not guilty to a count of first-degree reckless burning, Vogt pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Bill Houser to 30 days in jail.

Vogt’s attorney for that case, Michele Taylor, of the Kitsap County Office of Public Defense, did not respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment.

Vogt survived a Sept. 19, 2016, blaze that destroyed her McKenzie Avenue rental home, crediting the pawing of her cat, Babushka, for alerting her to the fire.

Fire investigators said the cause of the blaze was arson, and it was the second intentionally set fire firefighters had found at the house. Vogt doused the first fire with a pot of water and called 911, according to an account of the incident.

No arrests were made for either fire, though the city fire marshal investigated both.

During an interview with the Kitsap Sun, Vogt said she was eager to have the person who started the fires be brought to justice.

"I want that person caught, and I want them in jail," Vogt told the newspaper.

#House Fire#Fire Marshal#911#Police#Violent Crime#Shore Drive#The Parkridge Apartments
