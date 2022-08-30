ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Suspect in North Kansas City officer’s death to appear in court Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect charged with killing North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez is scheduled to appear in circuit court Thursday.

Clay County, Missouri grand jurors on Tuesday indicted 24-year-old Joshua Rocha on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

Rocha, who is currently incarcerated, is set to appear in court on Sept. 1, at 1:30 p.m. in front of Judge Timothy Flook.

According to court records, on July 19, 2022, Vasquez, 32, stopped Rocha for an expired tag on his car.

Rocha later admitted to shooting Vasquez five times with a rifle . He told officers he shot the officer because he didn’t want to go to jail or have his car towed.

Rocha’s bond remains set at $2 million.

#Shooting#Murder#City Police#Violent Crime
