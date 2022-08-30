Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Boxing Scene
Ramirez Responds To Canelo: 'I Don't Get It; People Want To See Two Mexicans in The Ring'
The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Every Fight Is Important; This One, In Particular, Is Crucial To My Career
Luis Ortiz believes he still has enough fight left in him to make history for his boxing-rich nation. The career-long desire to become Cuba’s first-ever heavyweight champion remains a focal point for the 43-year-old southpaw, who has twice tried and failed to achieve that dream. His 2022 campaign has been dedicated to positioning himself for a third shot at boxing’s most storied prize, the latest step coming against Andy Ruiz (34-2, 22KOs) who will forever remain the first-ever Mexican boxer to win a heavyweight title.
Boxing Scene
Ra'eese Aleem: I Have To Remind People What I Bring To The Table
Ra’eese Aleem long ago signed a blank check for a fight against any junior featherweight in the world. There haven’t been many takers to this point, particularly not the division’s unbeaten and unified titlists Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8KOs) and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8KOs). Fulton and Aleem are both aligned with Premier Boxing Champions and have appeared on the same shows. Their paths have yet to cross, however, no matter how hard Aleem has banged the drum for such a fight—or any at the top level.
Boxing Scene
Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji Unification Bout Set For November 1 In Japan
The junior flyweight division is set to officially crown a true divisional king. BoxingScene.com has learned that a condensed tournament is in play beginning with a November 1 title fight doubleheader to take place at a location to be determined in Japan. Two of the fights will feature three reigning 108-pound titleholders, including a terrific unification bout between two-time WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji and WBA ‘Super’ champion Hiroto Kyoguchi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Sivenathi Nontshinga Edges Hector Flores, Claims IBF 108-Pound Title In Fight Of The Year Contender
Sivenathi Nontshinga rode an early knockdown and a late momentum shift all the way to the finish line to come up huge on the road in a Fight of the Year contender. A terrific twelve-round shootout saw South Africa’s Nontshinga outlast Hector Flores in claiming a split decision and the vacant IBF junior flyweight title as part of a DAZN quadrupleheader. Judge Fabricio Lopez (115-112) awarded the non-stop action in favor of Flores, overruled by judges Pasquale Procipio (116-111) and Deon Dwarte (114-113) in favor of Nontshinga in their sensational slugfest Saturday evening at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares: At That Time [Before Eye Injury], I Woulda Beat ‘Tank’ Davis
Abner Mares is 36 years old and he hasn’t fought in more than four years. The three-division champion is thus realistic about his comeback. He intends to take “one fight at a time” and hasn’t spoken about boxing any of the champions in the 130-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Erika Cruz Scores Repeat Win Over Jelena Mrdjenovich, Defends WBA Title
Erika Cruz proved under no uncertain circumstances that her title win was no fluke. The 32-year-old southpaw from Mexico City claimed a repeat win over Jelena Mrdjenovich, soundly outpointing the former two-division champ over ten rounds. All three judges scored the contest 100-90 in favor of Cruz, who successfully defended her WBA featherweight title in their DAZN co-feature Saturday evening at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Rocky Hernandez Drops, Stops Jorge Mata In Fifth Round Of Junior Lightweight Shootout
Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez continues to bully his way back into title contention. The heavy-handed junior lightweight extended his knockout streak following a fifth-round stoppage of unbeaten Jorge Mata. Hernandez floored Mata early in round five, with an ensuing volley capped by an uppercut which forced referee Francisco Laveaga to stop the contest at 1:15 of round five in the opening bout of a DAZN quadrupleheader Saturday evening at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery WBC/WBA Title Unification Set, December 1 in Laval, Canada
Yet another title unification bout lands on the boxing calendar. Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery are set to collide in a WBC/WBA junior flyweight unification bout set for December 1 at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. The bout comes on the heels both winning their belts earlier this year, eager to make an immediate impact rather than milk their respective title reigns.
Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Juan Francisco Estrada, Argi Cortes - Workouts in Mexico
Juan Francisco Estrada makes his highly anticipated return to the ring defending his WBC Franchise super flyweight title against Argi Cortes on Saturday September 3 from Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico and broadcast live to all subscribers worldwide on DAZN. (photos by Ed Mulholland) The fight tops a...
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares Angling For Gervonta Davis, Santa Cruz Fights In Comeback
LOS ANGELES – Abner Mares will end a four-plus retirement when he takes on Miguel Flores on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Mares will be making his 130-pound debut in a fight that will provide support for a FOX pay-per-view card headlined by a bout between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz, Fox Sports PPV Weigh-In Results From Los Angeles
A rare Sunday night boxing telecast will feature more than 500 pounds worth of heavyweights in its main event. Former unified heavyweight titlist Andy Ruiz and two-time title challenger Luis Ortiz put the scales to work during Saturday’s official weigh-in ahead of their WBC semifinal title eliminator. Ruiz (34-2, 22KOs) checked in at 268 ¾ pounds, nearly a full pound more than in his title winning effort over Anthony Joshua more than three years ago. Miami’s Ortiz (33-2, 28KOs) weighed a career-high but well-proportioned 245.4 pounds for their clash Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Boxing Scene
Javon Woodard Making Up For Lost Time, Returns To Action in Toledo, Ohio
Junior featherweight prospect Javon Woodard is not letting anyone or anything slow him down or prevent him from reaching the elite level of the division. Woodard will face Manuel Guzman tonight at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The six-round bout will precede the main event bout between junior lightweight contender Albert Bell and Nicolas Polanco.
Boxing Scene
Natasha Jonas Decisions Patricia Berghult To Unify WBC, WBO Titles
Natasha Jonas added the WBC super-welterweight title to the WBO belt she won seven months ago as she claimed a wide unanimous decision over Sweden’s Patricia Berghult at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. It was a fabulous night for 2012 Olympian Jonas, who had the chance to box on...
Boxing Scene
Lyndon Arthur vs. Walter Gabriel Sequeira on September 17, Channel 5
Lyndon Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) is planning on an explosive return to the squared circle as he looks to tame the tough Argentine, Walter Gabriel Sequeira (25-9-1) at Light Heavyweight as Wasserman Boxing heads to the University of Bolton Stadium for a night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Attempting To Grow From Canelo Stoppage Defeat: "You Just Gotta Be Honest With Yourself"
Heading into his super middleweight showdown against Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant was steadfast in his belief that he was simply 12 rounds away from obtaining undisputed glory. Both Plant and Alvarez officially locked horns in the center of the ring on November 6th, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the newly turned 30-year-old fought with confidence and gusto, he was eventually overwhelmed by Alvarez’s relentless pressure. In the 11th round, in particular, a visibly exhausted Plant withered against the ropes as Alvarez violently ended his night.
Boxing Scene
Tony Harrison: “I Would Love To Fight Danny Garcia”
If Danny Garcia truly wanted to, he could have remained in the welterweight division and attempted to make a second title run. However, after years of squeezing down his fairly big frame to the 147-pound weight limit, the Philadelphia native believed he was in need of a reprieve. While somewhat...
Boxing Scene
Helenius: I Have To Put Everything On The Line in Wilder Fight
Heavyweight contender Robert Helenius is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career. On October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Helenius will face former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the main event of a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View card. Wilder returns for the first time since suffering...
Boxing Scene
Joey Dawejko Takes Down Mike Marshall in Four Rounds
Popular heavyweight Joey Dawejko stopped Mike Marshall in round four of their scheduled six-round bout at The Xcite Center inside Parx Casino. (photo by Daryl Cobb) The eight-bout card was promoted by Joe Hand Promotions. In round two, Dawejko uncorked a wicked left hook that hit Marshall square in the...
Comments / 0