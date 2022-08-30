The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.

