Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue.

Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and a bicyclist died in a collision with a vehicle, all in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Police identified the three as 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk, 46-year-old Tyrone Banks and 48-year-old Tonnell Williams.

All three died at the scene, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said, adding that someone opened fire and another retaliated in that shooting. The vehicle involved in the collision was out of control when it hit the bicyclist, Armstrong said. Maurice Wilson, 43, of Oakland, died Saturday morning in the 600 block of Sycamore Street following a shooting, and Kapree Anderson, 22, died early Sunday morning when someone shot him in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard, the 83rd killing this year in Oakland.

Eighty-five people had died in slayings by this time last year, Armstrong said.

