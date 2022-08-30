ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sh82H_0hbYB8ZZ00

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue.

Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and a bicyclist died in a collision with a vehicle, all in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Police identified the three as 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk, 46-year-old Tyrone Banks and 48-year-old Tonnell Williams.

Oakland school to reopen Tuesday after Monday’s campus shooting of child

All three died at the scene, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said, adding that someone opened fire and another retaliated in that shooting. The vehicle involved in the collision was out of control when it hit the bicyclist, Armstrong said. Maurice Wilson, 43, of Oakland, died Saturday morning in the 600 block of Sycamore Street following a shooting, and Kapree Anderson, 22, died early Sunday morning when someone shot him in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard, the 83rd killing this year in Oakland.

Eighty-five people had died in slayings by this time last year, Armstrong said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 11

Hercules
3d ago

1st you couldn’t stop people from wearing hoodies in stores. Then you couldn’t profile. Then defund the police. Idiot law abiding citizens backed these things up. TV news channels didn’t help either. Now crime is at their doorstep. Just wait for Newsom to start emptying the prisons. People need to start praying to Jesus to intervene before it’s too late!

Reply(1)
2
Related
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content.  SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

2 men injured after double stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men are injured after a double stabbing Saturday evening, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue. One of the victims is suffering a life-threatening injury, and the other victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, according to police. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bcn Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

22-year-old man arrested for Union City shooting

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide. UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday […]
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Photos released of possible suspect vehicles connected to Jasper Wu freeway shooting

OAKLAND -- Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of possible suspect vehicles connected with the fatal Oakland freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu last year. On November 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m., a rolling gun battle between two cars on a busy stretch of the I-880 freeway in Oakland left the innocent 23-month-old toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP. Also Read: 'The worst I've seen;' Oakland residents, motorists shocked after toddler killed in I-880 gun battleThe victim's aunt said...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police

Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

No evidence of criminal offense in Angelo Quinto death, DA says

(KRON) — There is no evidence of a criminal offense by Antioch Police officers in the 2020 death of Angelo Quinto, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, which issued a report and press release Friday. Quinto, a 30-year-old Navy veteran, died in December of 2020 after a struggle with Antioch PD officers. Following […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old shot in Pittsburg road rage incident

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) said on Facebook. A suspect has been taken into custody for the shooting, police said. Officers were called to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue scene at 1:54 p.m. […]
PITTSBURG, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Horrifying Home Invasion On Joaquin Miller Road In Oakland Hills

A terrible report of an Oakland Hills home invasion was written on a social media website, and by someone who’s name will not be used here. But the post itself is news and the suspect that did it is, as of this writing on Friday, September 1, 2022, still at large. This is what happened from the post of the victim:
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Apartment Fire Leads to Arrests for Drugs, Weapons, Identity Theft

BERKELEY — Two men were arrested in August after authorities found methamphetamine, weapons, and hundreds of stolen items. This evidence against them was collected following an apartment house fire. The fire occurred in July on the 1500 block of Ashby Avenue. Inside one of the evacuated apartments, firefighters discovered...
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
SFist

Oakland Police Release Photo of Car Seen Leaving Scene of Triple Homicide

The Oakland Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a suspect vehicle in last weekend's triple-homicide in West Oakland. The incident happened Friday around 7:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Two men were shot in an apparent shootout, one of them while driving a vehicle, and that vehicle then struck and killed a man on a bicycle. All three men died at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy