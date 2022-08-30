Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Teacher ‘game’ a Delran block party slam dunk
The Delran Education Foundation will host its second annual back-to-school block party on Saturday Sept. 10, at the township’s community park. Since 2015, the foundation has helped raise money for the Delran school district through fundraisers that give educators resources for student learning and development programs. Foundation co-chair Lucy...
thesunpapers.com
Township Lutheran church to hold outdoor food pantry
Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Moorestown will hold a drive-up food pantry on Sept. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. “We’re supported by the Moorestown Ministerium,” said Connie O’Brien, co-coordinator of Live Civilly/Moorestown Ministerium Food Pantry. “We work in conjunction with them, and it’s considered the Live Civilly/Moorestown Ministerium Food Pantry … housed at Saint Matthew (Lutheran Church).”
thesunpapers.com
‘Don’t be intimated’
Moorestown High School welcomed new students with back-to-back open houses on Aug. 30 and 31. Senior class President Adam Connor, Senior class vice president Keyan Vojdani and senior class liaison Lucas Megill were all on hand to help students. “Parents will come in with students or students will come in...
thesunpapers.com
Fair showcases care resources available in Camden County
The Camden County Partnership for Children has organized a community resource fair at the Voorhees Town Center on Tuesday, an event that already has more than 300 registrants. The fair’s purpose is to share with families and caretakers the abundant resources available in Camden County, according to April DiPietro, the partnership’s community resource director. The Jewish Abilities Alliance, The Thrive Network, Jag-One Physical Therapy and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families have helped DiPietro and the Camden Care Management Organization (CMO) assemble a resource network for the event.
thesunpapers.com
Borough group assists homeowners with the HELP Grant
The Palmyra Improvement Association group’s main goal is to improve and beautify Palmyra. Led by John Casparro, the PIA hosts a number of events each year within the community, with the large majority of the funds raised from those events funding its HELP Grant. That grant,, also known as the Home Exterior and Landscaping Program Grant, was first established in 2019 to encourage Palmyra homeowners in restoring their properties to their more original form.
thesunpapers.com
200 Club of Burlington County holds 9/11 service
The 200 Club of Burlington County invites residents to attend this year’s 9/11 Prayer Service at the Community House of Moorestown on Sunday. “The prayer service is really a way to remind everyone of who we lost on that day, not just firefighters and police officers, but the civilians and everybody,” said Pete Clifford, chairman of the prayer service and 43-year member of the Moorestown Fire Department.
thesunpapers.com
Gazebo at Kings Court to be fixed and repainted
After a car crashed into the gazebo at Kings Court several weeks ago, Superintendent of Public Works Gregory Ley announced it was on track for repair and repainting. “We’re happy to announce that a P.O. (purchase order) has been issued and work should start in a week or two for the pillar that was damaged,” Ley said at the Aug. 29 commissioners meeting.
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill mayor on Patriot Day ceremony
Be sure to mark your calendars to come to our local Patriot Day ceremony, as we recognize the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th attack on our freedom. The ceremony will be held at our 9/11 Memorial located on Main Street at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11th. Included in our memorial are artifacts we have procured from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash site in western Pennsylvania. See and feel a slab of limestone from the Pentagon, a fragment of shale from the crash site of United Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pa. and a piece of box steel from the World Trade Center in New York City that positional and forensic evidence confirms came from the North Tower, between the 50th and 54th floors.
thesunpapers.com
‘Clear the Shelters’ initiative draws large crowd
The county’s animal facility participated in NBC’s “Clear the Shelters” event with an adoption open house on Aug. 27. “‘Clear the Shelters’ has been a very great, successful event,” said Ericka Haines, director of the Burlington County Animal Shelter. “It’s great to see so many volunteers and staff members come together to make an event come to be a success.”
